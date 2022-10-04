Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow 2022: A Closer Look
Santa Barbara photographer Richard Garnica shared some photos from the 2022 Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow held on October 1-2 in Santa Ynez. According to the Santa Ynez Chumash website, “over 300 Native American dancers and singers representing many of the tribes from Canada and the United States, attend annually to participate socially and competitively.” Of the event, Garnica said it was “beautiful to see so many tribes coming together, sharing culture with each other and all of us who had the the honor to attend.”
Firefighters resuscitate cat after saving it from burning apartment in Santa Barbara
A photo shows a firefighter giving the drenched kitty oxygen on the sidewalk after rescuing it from the apartment.
Santa Barbara Independent
2022 Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt
Our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue is publishing October 20, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’re bringing back our family-friendly DIY adventure to celebrate the Winners & Runners Up of the 2022 Best Of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll – the Best of Santa Barbara® scavenger hunt!
Santa Barbara Independent
The History ofStearns Wharf,Santa Barbara’s Doorstep
Read all of the stories in our “Celebrating 150 Years of Stearns Wharf” cover here. When John Peck Stearns, an East Coast transplant, proposed building a wharf in Santa Barbara, “people generally made it a fashion to regard him as a dreamer and a fool,” a journalist wrote at the time. “It was the theory, widely held, that a wharf would not stand up under the assaults of waves and wind, and that the man who would put his money into it was simply sinking it into the sea.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara Ann Neseth
Barbara Ann Neseth, 82 years old, died in Bartlett, TN in her home surrounded by loved ones, the morning of September 21, 2022. Barbara Ann was born in Santa Barbara, Ca. On March 31, 1940 to Gail Bean and Mathew Romero of Santa Barbara. She graduated Santa Barbara High School and was on the synchronized swim team during her senior year. Barbara was proud to be a member of the Crochet and Knitting Club of Santa Barbara, with most of the clubs creations being donated to charity. Barbara also enjoyed passing down her skills and talent of crochet and knitting to her next of kin. She had talent in hairdressing as well, working as a beautician during her life.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder
In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday, October 11. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Independent
Esperanza Vargas Huerta
Our dearly beloved mother, Esperanza Vargas Huerta passed away on September 20, 2022, in her home in Santa Barbara, CA. she was 99. She was surrounded by her loving daughters, Rebecca, Rosie, Amy her only grandson Sam, and her dear friend Maria. She was born in Mexico City on the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Augustine Joseph Saragosa
Augustine Joseph “Joe” Saragosa passed away on September 14 at the age of 92. A kind man who was unwavering in his faith, he loved spending time with his family. Joe was born in Carpinteria in 1930 to Julio and Teodora Saragosa. He was the ninth of ten children in his family. He graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1949. He was inducted into the United States Army on May 23, 1951 and served as a rifleman on the front line in Korea.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sky, Shimmer, Shine, and Kenya
This darling 5-year-old Boxer is a sweet girl with a taste for adventure. Sky is a high-energy girl who would be happiest in an active home. She has lived with children before and seems to enjoy their company. Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carl Perry Always Takes the Camera
A Santa Barbara resident since 2 years old, Carl Perry, who shot many of the photographs for this week’s cover story on Stearns Wharf, recalls one day during high school when the bioluminescence was so strong that he and some friends decided to jump off of the pier into the water. “Swimming around was cool, until the light started to glow from below us,” he explained. “There was a pair of seals darting around us. Mind-blowing, and a little scary. I’ll never forget it!”
Santa Barbara Independent
COVID Numbers Are Down, Bringing a New Normal to Santa Barbara
The good news is that the numbers of COVID tests, positive cases, and people hospitalized are dropping throughout Santa Barbara County. By statewide standards, the county qualifies in the “low” tier. Accordingly, restrictions are being relaxed and more signs of a return to a time before COVID are beginning to appear. For example, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has reinstated visitation at the county jail. And after a 30-month hiatus, the 560 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community have announced that they will resume their door-knocking efforts to spread the word within Santa Barbara city limits, adding that they supported the wearing of masks and vaccinations throughout the COVID pandemic, as it reflected the sacredness with which they regard life and the love they have for their neighbors. In the meantime, county supervisors voted to spend an additional $30,000 on a public information contract to keep the county website and dashboard with COVID factoids operating.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
CAMA’s Worldly Classical Music Parade Begins, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
To suggest an arc of continuity in terms of Santa Barbara’s recent cultural life, a highlight of the year so far in classical music came when the revered maestro Sir Simon Rattle appeared last spring, leading his current orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra. That Granada evening, presented by CAMA (Community Arts Music Association) and Music Academy of the West, set a high bar for symphonic majesty and celebrity in the 805.
Santa Barbara Independent
Celebrating 150 Years ofS.B.’s Stearns Wharf
Whether you venture there once a year with visiting friends or frequent its wooden walkways every day, Stearns Wharf serves as both the symbol and soul of Santa Barbara. It offers the most picturesque place to view back upon our city, providing new memories for countless tourists and locals every day, and yet it’s also central to the modern Santa Barbara we know and love — without Stearns Wharf, many of our buildings would not exist, nor would our still-thriving fishing culture and economically crucial hospitality scene.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charley Crockett Reinvents and Revisits Country-Western in Santa Barbara
Take away the historical trappings and realities of a 2022 Sunday night in Santa Barbara, and we could imagine Charley Crockett’s conquering appearance at the Arlington Theatre as a trip back in time. The tall and uniquely talented Texan taps directly into C&W twang vocabulary of the “classic” sort, penning instantly fetching tunes tinged by another era.
Santa Barbara Independent
Explore the Storefrontsof Stearns Wharf
Retailers, Restaurateurs, and Other Professionals Who Work Above the Water Every Day. Read all of the stories in our “Celebrating 150 Years of Stearns Wharf” cover here. Though millions visit each year, only a dozen establishments serve the crowds at Stearns Wharf. Here’s a brief introduction to them all, and an invitation to head out onto the planks to learn more about their shops, centers, and menus.
