ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Which Team Has Fans More Concerned in Short Series, Padres or Mets?

The Dodgers are getting some much needed rest, as they await the winner of the three-game Wild Card series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. On the year, the Dodgers won all six series against their little brother in the NL West, finishing the year a dominant 14-5 against the Padres. Against the Mets, the Dodgers went 3-4, one of the few teams the Dodgers didn’t win the season series against in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Andrew Heaney
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Pays Tribute To Vin Scully With Custom Cleats

Athlete expression can go a long way as they become role models for the community. Of course, athletes are like the rest of us and have their own people to look up to as well. Although there are plenty of options, it’s hard to think of someone better than “The Voice of Dodgers Baseball” himself Vin Scully. Scully passed away this but will always be remembered for his 67 incredible years as the Dodgers announcer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#Dodgers News#Nl
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Regular Season Finale, Freeman and Trea Get Right vs Rockies

The Dodgers finally remembered how to win a ballgame again with 6-1 final score over the Colorado Rockies in the regular season finale. With the win, the club secured win number 111 on the season, tops in baseball and the most in franchise history. Moreover, it tied the Dodgers with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for fourth most wins in a single season in baseball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Familiar Faces Will be Spotted at Dodger Stadium This Weekend

As the Dodgers prepare for their NLDS matchup against either the Mets or Padres beginning on Tuesday, they’ll begin full-team workouts at Dodger Stadium this afternoon. Manager Dave Roberts said yesterday there will be intrasquad games going on over the next few days, and he also told the media on Wednesday there will be some familiar old faces around the stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy