NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons played a high-pressure match against the Raiders of U-32 Friday. Although the North Country boys did their best to overcome the Raiders’ defensive coverage, they couldn’t find a break after U-32 took the advantage. Nevertheless, tension on the pitch remained high until the very last minute of play, seeing a fierce matchup between the two soccer teams, each keeping pressure on the other team down to the very last minute.

NEWPORT, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO