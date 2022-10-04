Read full article on original website
Barton Chronicle
Derby board settles road name dispute
DERBY — Putting a long-running dispute to rest at its meeting Monday evening, the Derby Select Board decided upon the appropriate name for a local drive, after business owners who use the lane and the owner of the land the road passes through could not agree. On the fourth time the issue of the name had come up, select board members aimed to get the issue officially settled.
Barton Chronicle
Bernard Peters makes a third run for Governor
BARTON — In campaign season it is not unusual for a candidate for state office to drop by the Chronicle’s offices here. Most often those candidates have farther to travel than Bernard “Bernie” Peters, who came all the way from his home in Irasburg to explain why he is running again for Governor.
Barton Chronicle
U-32 brings Falcons to earth
NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons played a high-pressure match against the Raiders of U-32 Friday. Although the North Country boys did their best to overcome the Raiders’ defensive coverage, they couldn’t find a break after U-32 took the advantage. Nevertheless, tension on the pitch remained high until the very last minute of play, seeing a fierce matchup between the two soccer teams, each keeping pressure on the other team down to the very last minute.
Barton Chronicle
All safe in school bus collision
IRASBURG — Families were counting their blessings after a truck collided with a school bus carrying 14 students on Route 58 in Irasburg Thursday. A five-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was the only person to be hurt in the crash. Vermont State Police were on the scene, along with tow trucks, worried parents, Irasburg school staff, and emergency response crews after a Ford pickup truck towing a tractor collided with a school bus pulling out of a driveway.
Barton Chronicle
VEC offers an introduction to electric cars
NEWPORT — Showing a little less chrome than seen at the typical car show, owners of electric vehicles came out to share their enthusiasm for their rides with those who might be on the fence about switching away from fossil fuel. …the rest of this story and more in...
