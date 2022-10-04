Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting a child. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks of White Earth was caring for a child in June of 2020. During the afternoon, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.

WHITE EARTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO