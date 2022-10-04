Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 6
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 6. Family Matter-non criminal, 8:45 p.m. Officer spoke with a female who wanted it on file that her juvenile son threatened to bring drugs in to her...
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
White Earth man sentenced to 10 years for serious assault of a child
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Assaulting a Child
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting a child. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks of White Earth was caring for a child in June of 2020. During the afternoon, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.
