Bemidji, MN

bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 6

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 6. Family Matter-non criminal, 8:45 p.m. Officer spoke with a female who wanted it on file that her juvenile son threatened to bring drugs in to her...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake

A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

White Earth man sentenced to 10 years for serious assault of a child

A White Earth man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a skull fracture on a minor child. According to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks was caring for the child in June 2020 when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.
WHITE EARTH, MN
valleynewslive.com

Becker County still searching for missing individuals

BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
