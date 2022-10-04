ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park to Host After-Dark Performances in Outdoor Corn Maze This Month

By Lauren Serge
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
Throughout the month of October, the Playhouse will be hosting outdoor, after-dark performances of Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost at as part of their "Off the Grid" series.

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park is bringing scary stories to tell in the dark to a whole new level.

Throughout the month of October, the Playhouse will host outdoor, after-dark performances of Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost as part of their "Off the Grid" series. This immersive experience will take place Fridays and Saturdays in a corn maze at Burger Farm in Newtown.

According to a press release, the event series is a follow-up to the Playhouse’s 2020 version Children of the Corn Maze , which tells the story of teenagers disappearing in the night. The play invites audience members to form a search party to discover clues and solve the mystery right before them in the outdoor maze.

The spooky adventure will also occur alongside the Burger Farm’s Fall Festival, which takes place on the same weekends from Oct. 7-29. More information about specific showtimes can be found at cincyplay.com . Aside from the scary festivities, a drink station and bonfire pit will also be provided for more cozy fall fun.

Tickets are available at cincyplay.com for $30.


