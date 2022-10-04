ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Display and Intel's crazy "slidable" OLED screen concept expands from 13 to 17 inches

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Intel and Samsung Display have unveiled a new OLED display concept for PCs that expands from 13 to 17 inches by simply sliding the side of the frame.

The prototype was revealed at Intel's Innovation Forum keynote event last week, where CEO of Samsung Display, JS Choi joined Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and AI Ethics lead Ria Cheruvu onstage as they lamented how difficult it is to have to lug around large monitors.

Showing off his solution, Choi demonstrated the screen's capacity to grow from 13 to 17-inches, saying, “We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs; this device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJgHo_0iLe23tv00

(Image credit: Intel)

Choi referred to the technology as 'Slidable Flex'. Still, despite evident excitement from both sides over the collaboration, there is no indication from either brand as to when we can expect to see products using the technology.

Flexible OLED screens have been growing in popularity for handheld devices, with foldable phones increasingly commonplace, while rollable TVs are also now a reality but with prices that put them out of reach for most.

Samsung has previously experimented with several different types of adjustable OLEDs, but indicating that the future for mid-size displays may well be slidable, Choi firmly declared that "Foldable is gone."

You can watch a replay of the event on Intel's site , with the new display sliding onstage at around the 50-minute mark, followed by a demonstration using it to show off the company's latest Unison software that connects Intel-powered phones and PCs.

Read our review of the Samsung Z Fold 4

Rollable OLED TVs are now on sale - but they aren't cheap

Our pick of the best OLED TVs currently available

