Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Chris Rodriguez Speaks Following 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez spoke to the media following Kentucky's 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night in Lexington. The star RB talked how he felt redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron performed in his career debut as a starting quarterback, how he progressed as the game went ...
College football power rankings for Week 7
Trying to come up with scientific and unbiased college football rankings is getting harder by the week this year. Just 6 weeks into the season and with the conference schedules opening up, it's apparent that teams are changing very rapidly week to week. You aren't who you were last Saturday, ...
Editorial: No cheating justice
“If you’re not cheating you’re not trying hard enough.” That ubiquitous quote from the sports pages can be traced back to at least the early 1970s. The concept permeates many different sports and is sometimes celebrated as evidence of a “will to win.” “Winning isn’t everything — it’s the only thing,” from the namesake of the NFL Super Bowl trophy, Vince Lombardi, has become a measure of motivation way beyond football. The rest of the former Green Bay Packers coach’s comment on winning is not as often attached to the inspiration. “The objective is to win: fairly, squarely, decently, win by the rules, but still win.” It is this portion of Coach Lombardi’s message that America so desperately needs to embrace. The scandal associated with Walleye tournament fishing on Lake Erie brings this thought to mind. Blade Outdoors Editor Matt Markey’s observation on the nationally broadcast Dan Patrick radio show, “that few outside the fishing world are aware of the money at stake,” well expresses what may have motivated the alleged cheating, and the public’s shock. Read more Blade editorials
Comments / 0