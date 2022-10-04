Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Fire Chief on leave, still employed, despite rumors otherwise
City Manager Nate Mathews issued a release after some inaccurate information about the Bemidji Fire Chief has been circulating in the community. Justin Sherwood is employed by the City as the Fire Chief and is currently on a leave of absence. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Yavarow is filling in until...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Oct. 6
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Oct. 6. Family Matter-non criminal, 8:45 p.m. Officer spoke with a female who wanted it on file that her juvenile son threatened to bring drugs in to her...
