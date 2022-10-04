ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Texas hockey on TV! You can now watch select Allen Americans on CW33

By Allen Americans
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNkHp_0iLe1KiO00

ALLEN AMERICANS SPONSORED CONTENT — Thanks to an exciting partnership between The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club and CW33, now select Allen Americans games will now be broadcasted live on CW33.

“We feel like there is nothing more exciting than Americans hockey games. They are so much fun and the atmosphere is electric. So, to be able to show that on TV now for select games, we’re really excited,” Johnny Mydra, Allen Americans president, said.

CW33’s broad reach in the DFW metroplex means that Americans hockey games will be available to more than 2.5 million households in the markets.

Selected dates for televised games will be announced soon. For more information about the Allen Americans, visit their website .

Watch the video player above for a full interview with Johnny Mydra, Allen Americans president, and Austin Larson, Allen Americans manager of new business.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDAF

HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: Dallas Christian football vs. Fort Worth Christian

Dallas Christian football is on a mission this season- get back to the state championship game. With the intention of focusing on one week at a time, the Chargers have been working hard every time they step onto the field. VYPE DFW was at their last non-conference game this past week to capture all the action against Fort Worth Christian.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Allen, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Allen, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Allen, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw33#Nexstar Media Inc
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Meet the Dallas singles cast for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

DALLAS — Netflix's reality dating series "Love Is Blind" is returning for a third season, and it was filmed in Dallas. On Wednesday, the show released a video showing the 30 singles from the Dallas area who will look to connect – and potentially even get engaged – without ever seeing the other person.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hockey
dmagazine.com

A Once-Deserted Alley Is Now the Best Cantina in Dallas

It used to be an alley. Not just a quiet alley but a dead one: blocked off from public access, behind a locked door. The space was a radiator factory before that, until its Deep Ellum owners transformed it into a cut-through between two buildings, a quick way to walk from Elm Street to Main. Then, though, they seem to have had second thoughts. Radiator Alley became a place you wished you could walk through while you fumed at the padlock in your way.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American

DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy