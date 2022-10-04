Faith and Blue event planned in Prineville

The event is intended to bring law enforcement, community together to build support

Local emergency responder agencies are hosting a two-day event intended to encourage unity between officials and community members.

Staff from the Crook County Sheriff's Office, Prineville Police Department and Crook County Fire and Rescue are commemorating Faith and Blue, a nationwide movement that started a couple years ago during a time when civil unrest escalated and dominated national headlines.

"The National Faith and Blue Organization puts law enforcement and faith-based organizations together to help bring communities together with law enforcement and other first responders in an attempt to build support within the communities for each other," said Crook County Sheriff John Gautney.

The movement initially generated a modest response in Oregon. Last year, only one Faith and Blue event took place in the Portland area. Since then, Oregon State Sheriff's Association and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police have been encouraging law enforcement agencies throughout the state to participate.

Locally, the Central Oregon Public Safety Chaplains who serve our office are onboard and have been organizing planning the weekend events along with staff from each local agency. What has resulted is two days of events.

On Friday morning Oct. 7, a meeting is planned at the flagpole in front of the Crook County Courthouse as a kickoff event. Coffee and pastries will follow in the training room at Crook County Fire and Rescue, during which time people are invited to meet with the heads of each agency to socialize and ask questions.

On Saturday morning is a Free Shred Day event and a canned food drive that will benefit Holiday Partnership. It will take place in the back lot of the courthouse. That will be followed by a community barbecue in Stryker Park.

"There will also be a kid's fun day in the park by the Splash Pad," Gautney said. "Fourth Street by Stryker Park will be closed and there will be many events there for kids and adults alike. Search and Rescue will be there to put on demonstrations and classes as well as other vendors and community groups."

Chaplain Steve Gilday is coordinator for the local event and has contacted many faith-based organizations to participate. While that is the case, Gautney notes that this is not set up as a religious function but rather a coming together between local first responders and community members for support and understanding "at a time when so many are trying to erode that trust."

On Sunday, local first responders are asked to attend the church of their choice and go in uniform.

"It is good for the members of the community to see our first responders in a positive light and not always in an enforcement situation," Gautney said.