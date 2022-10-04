ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

By Ramona McCallister
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBRT7_0iLe18Cv00 Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations

Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent.

Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school.

"I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took advanced in 11th and 12th grade," commented Waibel.

Her passion and propensity for welding continued to grow, and she took advanced classes later in her high school career. Waibel's skills led to a paid internship with a fabrication and welding company while she was part of the Youth Transition Program through Crook County High School. She worked at Proline Fabrication until the pandemic created a layoff from the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLe18Cv00

"We welded bumpers and truck beds. I was the first female intern at Proline Fabrication," added Waibel.

She has always liked to build things, and she especially likes the design and techniques of welding.

"It's not simple, but once you get it done, it looks neat," she added. "I like the sparks."

The multi-talented young woman is also involved in dance and works as a referee for Crook County Parks and Recreation soccer. She has been involved in the referee job for six years — since high school.

She enjoyed her internship tremendously, but since she was laid off, she began her own small business, welding small welding projects. She has enjoyed getting in touch with her artistic side with her welding creations. After she sold a couple of her projects, she decided to open a small business and attends craft fairs and events where she can have a booth to display her wares.

She started this venture in June 2021, and she has business cards and a website. She has participated in the Crooked River Roundup Western Daze, Santa's Workshop, and she has also set up at the Labor Day festival event at Sumter, Oregon.

Waibel has sold 21 projects through her outreach and various events. She has a portable business sign with her picture and name that she takes with her when she sets up at the booths throughout the year. Waibel has a tent with her own equipment, and she works on her welding projects every chance that she gets.

Waibel also loves learning new things. In June 2022, Waibel took a welding class online from the American Gunsmithing Institute. She worked her day job, worked on her welding certification afterwards, then she would go out to her tent to work on projects related to her video lessons.

"They have a list for taking a test, so I took the test and passed it."

Although Waibel took classes through American Gunsmithing Institute, the classes that she was certified in were general welding classes. While she has encountered more men in the profession, she does see women in the welding vocation occasionally. Some of the most challenging things that Waibel has encountered have involved getting her website up and running and working around the COVID pandemic.

Moving forward, Waibel is seeking more opportunities for booths and vocational fairs, so she can promote her business more. She is also on the lookout for a portable trailer. Currently, she puts her projects in the back of her Ford Ranger.

Waibel is also hoping to get back into the welding profession, above and beyond her business, High Desert Creative Minds.

She added in a previous interview, "I want to show people that girls can do things. Anybody can do anything they want."

Sidebar

High Desert Creative Minds

Owner/Designer: Rose Waibel

Contact: 541-0699-8510

highdesertcreativeminds@gmail.com

Central Oregonian

The Dalles wins volleyball showdown with Crook County

The Dalles wins in close three-set match; Cowgirls and Riverhawks are now tied atop the Tri-Valley standingsIn a showdown between Tri-Valley Conference volleyball powers, The Dalles tipped Crook County Thursday in straight sets 25-23, 25-18 and 28-26. The tough loss at The Dalles put the Cowgirls in a tie with the Riverhawks at 6-1 in league. Crook County won the first matchup between the two teams in a five-set thriller in Prineville Sept. 15. The Dalles hasn't lost a set since that defeat. Overall, The Dalles is 17-2 overall while Crook County, which has played many upper division quality programs in tournaments, is 12-7. On Wednesday, the Cowgirls had no trouble knocking off Molalla at home 25-17, 25-13, 25-4. The Cowgirls are now ranked seventh in the 4A classification while The Dalles is ranked third. Marshfield is ranked No. 1 and Cascade No. 2. Crook County continues its tough schedule on Saturday at the Clearwater Classic tournament in Bend. In pool play, the Cowgirls are scheduled to face North Medford at 8 a.m. at Bend High School, and they'll also play Jesuit and Caldera. {loadposition sub-article-01}
THE DALLES, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Human Society Director dies of brain cancer

Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Fairgrounds is gifted $28,000 to expand the Grizzly Mountain Pavilion

The Previous corporation, Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc., gave the go-ahead to Crook County Foundation to gift the remaining balance of PEP funds to the FairgroundsThe Crook County Fairgrounds recently became the benefactors of a $28,000 gift from the Crook County Foundation, on behalf of the prior Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc. (PEP). The funds are earmarked for an expansion of the Grizzley Mountain Pavilion. Currently, the building is a multi-use, steel building that is primarily used for the Rabbits and Poultry during the annual fair. It is also utilized for other events. In 1962, a forward group of businesspeople in Prineville...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

