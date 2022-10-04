Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
247Sports
Friday is Davison's final call in the radio booth as he takes new role with NIL collective
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Friday's Nebraska-Rutgers game will mark Matt Davison's last call in the radio booth, he announced just prior to kickoff on the Huskers Radio Network. Davison made public the news with Huskers athletics director Trev Alberts also in the booth saluting him for his time broadcasting and also as a senior member of the Nebraska athletics department.
247Sports
Christopherson: Casey Thompson's toughness on full display in this Husker win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Casey Thompson was still standing. It was not a hologram. It was actually him, pretty sure. He was in the postgame room, and feeling rather pleased for a guy who just got belted from every which way for the better part of an evening. "I feel...
247Sports
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
247Sports
Report Card: Huskers fight back, walk away with win at Rutgers
Nebraska football erased a 13-0 deficit in the second half of the 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night. It took almost everything to go right for the Huskers in the second half, but NU put itself in position to enjoy the fruits of its labor. How'd the team grade...
247Sports
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
247Sports
Game Balls: Who stood out against Rutgers?
It takes a team. That's what Nebraska needed in a 14-13 win over Rutgers, a game in which the Huskers overcame a 13-0 deficit and again shut out another team in the second half. Despite the workmanlike effort several players stood out with strong individual efforts in the win. Here's...
247Sports
Beckton offers insight into how Mickey Joseph has attacked things as Husker interim coach
As Sean Beckton says, he's been through it before. As a veteran of this business, yessir, he's been through coaching shakeups. Heck, just last year he was the lone full-time offensive assistant coaching holdover. So he brings some wisdom in talking about the change that has gone on in the...
