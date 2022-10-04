ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Friday (Night) Five: Nebraska gets it done in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The clock hadn’t quite turned to Saturday by the time Nebraska walked off the field victorious over Rutgers, so let’s run through a Friday Five with a quintet of thoughts from the Huskers 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. — For the second straight...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Friday is Davison's final call in the radio booth as he takes new role with NIL collective

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Friday's Nebraska-Rutgers game will mark Matt Davison's last call in the radio booth, he announced just prior to kickoff on the Huskers Radio Network. Davison made public the news with Huskers athletics director Trev Alberts also in the booth saluting him for his time broadcasting and also as a senior member of the Nebraska athletics department.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
247Sports

Report Card: Huskers fight back, walk away with win at Rutgers

Nebraska football erased a 13-0 deficit in the second half of the 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night. It took almost everything to go right for the Huskers in the second half, but NU put itself in position to enjoy the fruits of its labor. How'd the team grade...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Game Balls: Who stood out against Rutgers?

It takes a team. That's what Nebraska needed in a 14-13 win over Rutgers, a game in which the Huskers overcame a 13-0 deficit and again shut out another team in the second half. Despite the workmanlike effort several players stood out with strong individual efforts in the win. Here's...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy