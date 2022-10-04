Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Potential Move Has Concerned Residents Of Exclusive California Neighborhood, Insiders Claim

Source: mega

Moving monarchs!

Days after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “hunting” for a new home in Santa Barbara’s private Hope Ranch community, insiders with ties to the Hope Ranch’s Homeowners Association have revealed that some locals of the luxe compound are less than thrilled surrounding the Sussexes’ potential arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

While it seems as though none of these qualms are rooted in any personal issues with the royal couple, community members are reportedly concerned about the potential attention — and its tangible consequences — that can come with having famous neighbors, especially as it pertains to traffic.

But despite these worries, the reality of living next to Prince Harry and Meghan is a lot more relaxed than a royal pain. According to several insiders who live nearby the famed couple at their current setup in Montecito, California, the pair are relatively good neighbors who haven't cause too much commotion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Yet amid this local drama, there's at least one party who was reportedly happy about Prince Harry and Meghan’s California move — the royal’s older brother, Prince William. The elder Prince is said to have felt relieved that "the drama was gone” following his sibling’s departure from the U.K. in 2020.

$29.5 MILLION RESIDENCE IN PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S NEIGHBORHOOD HITS THE MARKET — TOUR THE GLAMOROUS ESTATE KNOWN AS CALIFORNIA'S 'PALACE OF VERSAILLES'

“Actually, the more you see about how the Sussexes are approaching these things, it is much more Californian, much closer aligned to activism and celebrity than it is to royalty,” an unnamed senior aide spilled of their new lifestyle, adding that “the point about royalty is it’s the only institution that links together civic society, the philanthropic world, and establishment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

“The Sussexes know they’re not able to compare to them,” they continued. “The key point is that they’re not even trying. What they are doing is making a difference in their politico-philanthropic world, and that’s great.”

TMZ previously reported on the local backlash against the Sussex’s potential move.