ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Potential Move Has Concerned Residents Of Exclusive California Neighborhood, Insiders Claim

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036KQc_0iLe0vy800
Source: mega

Moving monarchs!

Days after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “hunting” for a new home in Santa Barbara’s private Hope Ranch community, insiders with ties to the Hope Ranch’s Homeowners Association have revealed that some locals of the luxe compound are less than thrilled surrounding the Sussexes’ potential arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yD3h_0iLe0vy800
Source: mega

While it seems as though none of these qualms are rooted in any personal issues with the royal couple, community members are reportedly concerned about the potential attention — and its tangible consequences — that can come with having famous neighbors, especially as it pertains to traffic.

But despite these worries, the reality of living next to Prince Harry and Meghan is a lot more relaxed than a royal pain. According to several insiders who live nearby the famed couple at their current setup in Montecito, California, the pair are relatively good neighbors who haven't cause too much commotion.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnG9A_0iLe0vy800
Source: mega

Yet amid this local drama, there's at least one party who was reportedly happy about Prince Harry and Meghan’s California move — the royal’s older brother, Prince William. The elder Prince is said to have felt relieved that "the drama was gone” following his sibling’s departure from the U.K. in 2020.

$29.5 MILLION RESIDENCE IN PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S NEIGHBORHOOD HITS THE MARKET — TOUR THE GLAMOROUS ESTATE KNOWN AS CALIFORNIA'S 'PALACE OF VERSAILLES'

“Actually, the more you see about how the Sussexes are approaching these things, it is much more Californian, much closer aligned to activism and celebrity than it is to royalty,” an unnamed senior aide spilled of their new lifestyle, adding that “the point about royalty is it’s the only institution that links together civic society, the philanthropic world, and establishment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

“The Sussexes know they’re not able to compare to them,” they continued. “The key point is that they’re not even trying. What they are doing is making a difference in their politico-philanthropic world, and that’s great.”

TMZ previously reported on the local backlash against the Sussex’s potential move.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Fox News

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

King Charles & Prince Of Wales William & Kate Pose In 1st Official Portrait After Queen’s Death

The Royal family is wasting no time in getting their new duties taken care of following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and his Queen Consort, Camilla, posed with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first official portrait to mark the start of the new monarch’s reign, which Buckingham Palace debuted on Saturday (October 1). In the photo, the four royals are all dressed to impress in black, as they stand next to each other in a stately room, flashing wide smiles and appearing quite happy.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Backlash#Civic Society#Uk#Hope Ranch
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

134K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy