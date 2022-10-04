ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road

A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
HALL COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student

Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two escape blaze in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson County shuts out Pickens, 27-0

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — For the second week in a row, the Dawson County defense didn't allow a single point, beating Pickens Friday night, 27-0. The Tigers struck early as Christian Webb picked off a Dragon pass and returned it 40 yards to take an early 6-0 lead. On the next Tiger drive, quarterback Davis Glass called his own number, punching it in from eight yards out to take a 13-0 lead with 4:25 to play in the first.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365

Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens residents rally to address housing crisis

Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a press conference on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. Five residents, who said they are being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners, spoke to the crowd about their experience and list of demands. Following the...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple lane shutdowns on I-285 expected to cause 'traffic nightmare'

ATLANTA - You think driving along I-285 is bad now? It’s about to get a lot worse. Georgia Department of Transportation will close up to two lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody for at least eight months. It's expected to create a traffic nightmare for those driving around the perimeter.
DUNWOODY, GA
accesswdun.com

City of Flowery Branch unveils new app for citizens

The City of Flowery Branch announced at its City Council meeting on Thursday that it has an application ready for citizens to download. The “My Flowery Branch” app will allow citizens to engage and stay connected with the City. Users can report issues to City staff by using categories on the app such as code enforcement and public works.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Rabun County survives upset bid at St. Francis

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rabun County scored with just over eight minutes to play as they survived Friday night at St. Francis, 17-14. The Wildcats got on the board first as Lang Windham punched it in from two yards out to take the early lead. Marc Remillard added to the Rabun lead with 10:36 to play in the first half with a 23-yard field goal, pushing the score to 10-0.
