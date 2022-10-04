Read full article on original website
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend funJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect dayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming FairJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Ready for some fall fun? Here’s where to go in and around Forsyth CountyMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
wrwh.com
Grand Opening Ceremony Held For White County School Based Health Care Facility
(Cleveland)- The White County School System Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new School-Base Health Care. The program recently approved by the school board is a collaborative effort of White County Family Connection, Medlink Georgia, and White County Schools. The health clinic operated by Medlink is staffed...
Oconee Co names first principal for new Dove Creek Middle School
Mike Eddy has been named as the first principal for Oconee County’s newest middle school: Eddy has been, since 2019, principal at Malcom Bridge Middle School. He will become principal of the Dove Creek Middle School that is scheduled to open next year. From the Oconee County School District...
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
accesswdun.com
Fatal crash at Magnolia Station closes Lula Road
A fatal crash at Magnolia Station has caused the Georgia State Patrol to close Lula Road west of Ga. 365. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the alert on their Facebook page at 5:45 p.m., and said they were unsure how long the road will be closed. Authorities have...
Traffic Alert: Avoid Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway
Gwinnett County officials are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Highway during this afternoon’s commute. According to officials, traffic lights are out in all directions at the intersection. We will have more details as they become available.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
accesswdun.com
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Double Springs Road shutdown at Briscoe Reservoir due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Double Springs Road at the Briscoe Reservoir. WCFR Assistant Chief said the road is currently shut down (11.50 a.m.) Injuries are reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County shuts out Pickens, 27-0
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — For the second week in a row, the Dawson County defense didn't allow a single point, beating Pickens Friday night, 27-0. The Tigers struck early as Christian Webb picked off a Dragon pass and returned it 40 yards to take an early 6-0 lead. On the next Tiger drive, quarterback Davis Glass called his own number, punching it in from eight yards out to take a 13-0 lead with 4:25 to play in the first.
nowhabersham.com
Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365
Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens residents rally to address housing crisis
Georgia House District 120 Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson hosted a press conference on the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Friday, Sept. 30. Five residents, who said they are being displaced by Prosperity Capital Partners, spoke to the crowd about their experience and list of demands. Following the...
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple lane shutdowns on I-285 expected to cause 'traffic nightmare'
ATLANTA - You think driving along I-285 is bad now? It’s about to get a lot worse. Georgia Department of Transportation will close up to two lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody for at least eight months. It's expected to create a traffic nightmare for those driving around the perimeter.
accesswdun.com
City of Flowery Branch unveils new app for citizens
The City of Flowery Branch announced at its City Council meeting on Thursday that it has an application ready for citizens to download. The “My Flowery Branch” app will allow citizens to engage and stay connected with the City. Users can report issues to City staff by using categories on the app such as code enforcement and public works.
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun County survives upset bid at St. Francis
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rabun County scored with just over eight minutes to play as they survived Friday night at St. Francis, 17-14. The Wildcats got on the board first as Lang Windham punched it in from two yards out to take the early lead. Marc Remillard added to the Rabun lead with 10:36 to play in the first half with a 23-yard field goal, pushing the score to 10-0.
