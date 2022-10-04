Read full article on original website
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which when combined enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern RNA nanotechnology innovations in the biological context possesses immense potential due compatibility with folding and expression in cells, but also imposes unique challenges such as tight performance conditions and inherent instability of RNA molecules.
Microwave photonics
This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Ottawa) and Prof. Jose Capmany (ITEAM Research Institute, Universitat Politècnica de Valencia). This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering...
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
Powerful Bragg reflector with ultrahigh refractive index metamaterial
We all look in the mirror at least once a day to see our reflection. Mirrors are used not only in daily life but also in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductor processing and high-resolution displays. Recently, a powerful Bragg reflection mirror based on high-index metamaterials has been developed that only reflects desired light.
Tracking a network of 100,000 mutants
What fundamentally sets a human being apart from every other living creature comes down to differences in DNA sequences—a set of genetically-inherited molecules found in every cell of every organism. These differences have accumulated over millions of years, mainly via random mutations—basically errors in how the DNA was copied. Most of these mutations negatively impact the organism and will likely result in it dying before it has a chance to reproduce. However, some will positively, or neutrally, impact the organism and spread through the population. These mistakes in DNA sequences have resulted in the diversity of life we see around the world today. But many aspects of how these mutations can increase fitness remain poorly understood.
New RNA-based tool can illuminate brain circuits, edit specific cells
DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that targets individual cells, rather than genes. It is capable of precisely targeting any type of cell and selectively adding any protein of interest. DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that...
