Sneak Peek: Five Fun Fabulous Things from Fighting Eel This Month

We’d argue that you have enough Fighting Eel items in your life, but so do we. And, when we laid eyes on this month’s fresh haul we must’ve said, “Oh that’s so friggin’ cute!” 20-plus times; which means we plan to dish out some dollahs on new collections of cozy robes, stylish shorts sets and charming pillow cushions. Lan Chung, owner and queen of FE, said she wanted to bring new colorways to popular prints and styles, and release a few surprises that give off tropical-yet-seasonal vibes. It’s definitely evoking Hawai‘i fall feels. We love it all! Scroll below to see what you can get your hands on in the weeks to come.
Brunch at et al. Inside the Kahala MKT

When my extended family gets together to celebrate a special occasion, we have a few musts: ample parking, good food, and preferably a kids' menu. All those boxes were checked when we chose to brunch at et al. inside the Kahala MKT. Not only was the food good, the service...
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
Save The Date: ‘Ohana Yoga with Three Little Ducks

Slow down and stretch every month with Dr. Suma Metla, a pediatric physical therapist, registered yoga teacher and the owner of Three Little Ducks, a company that helps parents with their children’s motor development. Her ‘Ohana Yoga classes are open to kids ages 3 to 10 and their caregivers the last Wednesday of every month at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei.
Christmas in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Honolulu Hawaii this year? This post covers Christmas Honolulu 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Honolulu, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
All Nippon Airways celebrates its return to Hawaiʻi with November events in Honolulu

All Nippon Airways celebrates its return to Hawaiʻi after the worldwide hiatus in travel, with live events at its ANA ʻAha Mele Festival in Honolulu. Partnering with the State of Hawaiʻi and the City & County of Honolulu, ANA ʻAha Mele festivities mark the resumption of the ANA Honolulu Music Week, which debuted in 2019. A series of events are planned for Nov. 18 and 19, 2022, bringing together local musicians and global artists.
Pokai Bay Restaurant

For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
