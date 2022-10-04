Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully
Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
rsvplive.ie
Alan Hughes is still good friends with Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney after Ireland AM exits
Alan Hughes is still good friends with former Ireland AM co-hosts Mark Cagney and Aidan Cooney. The trio of presenters formed the original line-up of the Virgin Media breakfast show, but Alan is the only day one star who is still on the programme. Aidan Cooney left Ireland AM in...
rsvplive.ie
Setanta O'hAilpin's new life in US: Wedding to Miss Hawaii wife, GAA and AFL career and famous brothers
Setanta Ó hAilpín is one of Ireland's most famous and successful sports stars. He made waves with the Cork senior hurling panel, reaching the All-Ireland Senior final in 2003 and also winning an All-Star and Young Hurler of the year. The following year, the Fijian-Irish man left Ireland...
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Franca Fendi, inheritor of Italian fashion house, dies aged 87
Franca Fendi, one of the five sisters who inherited a small Roman leather goods workshop and together transformed it into a luxury fashion house, has died in Rome on Monday. She was 87. Born in 1935, she participated from a young age in the management of the company that from...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
rsvplive.ie
Joanne McNally's ‘late’ rise to fame, new ‘healthy’ relationship and eating disorder battle
Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now, with a record-breaking 62 Vicar Street gigs under her belt and a recently announced third show at the 3Arena with her bestie and podcast co-host Vogue Williams. The funny woman is appearing on the Late Late Show tonight to talk...
rsvplive.ie
Ukrainian mum left speechless after receiving fabulous makeover on RTE's Today Show
A Ukrainian mum-of-two was lost for words after receiving a makeover from the Today Show. Svitlana Solntseva was treated to a fabulous hairdo, a glamorous makeup look and a stylish new outfit courtesy of the RTE daytime programme as fellow refugees nominated her for the first Today makeover in nearly three years.
intheknow.com
Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee
Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
rsvplive.ie
RTE’s Ryan Tubridy pays tribute to young Dublin woman with a ‘beautiful soul’
Ryan Tubridy paid a touching tribute to a young woman who sadly passed away from bowel cancer. Heather Skinner died on Thursday evening at St. Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, one year after she was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. Ryan paid tribute to the Malahide woman on social media and...
BBC
Christian Dior: The French designer who brought chic to Scotland
The French designer Christian Dior is credited with changing the face of fashion in the years immediately following the end of World War Two. His exquisite gowns were modelled on catwalks in Paris and London during the post-war years, but in 1955 he took his show to a more unlikely venue - Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.
rsvplive.ie
Mary McEvoy and partner Garvan Gallagher are enjoying the 'best days of their lives'
Mary McEvoy has said she and her partner Garvan Gallagher are enjoying the “best days of their lives” on her farm in Co. Westmeath. The former Glenroe actress, who has been with musician Garvan for 34 years, says they still have a very strong relationship. She told RSVP...
Thebe Magugu Unveils Collection Looks Ahead of London Show
LVMH prize winner Thebe Magugu has unveiled the look book for his “Discard Theory” collection just ahead of Friday night’s highlight shows at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. The 25-piece collection, previewed during Paris Fashion Week, was inspired by his trips to South Africa’s secondhand markets, with items translated to upscale versions or playfully juxtaposed on luxury textiles. He released a documentary Sept. 29 following his experience in the Dunuza market.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Thebe Magugu RTW Spring 2023 The 15-minute film shows Mugugu rummaging through the discarded clothes dumped by the U.S....
Singapore’s Momo Boards ‘Andragogy,’ ‘A Useful Ghost,’ ‘Dreaming & Dying’; ‘Don’t Cry, Butterfly’ Finds U.K. Funding – Busan ACFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Singapore’s Momo Film Co has boarded a raft of projects, it was revealed on the opening day of the Busan Asian Contents & Film Market on Saturday. Momo, in which Blue Ant Media’s Beach House Pictures has a majority stake, was founded in 2018 by writer-director Kris Ong (“Sunday”) and Tan Si En, who is a co-producer on Busan and Locarno title “Arnold is a Model Student.” Tan has boarded “Andragogy” by Wregas Bhanuteja (Cannes winner “Prenjak,” Busan 2021 title “Photocopier”) as a co-producer. The film will follow Prani, a middle-aged schoolteacher, whose angry video goes viral and she gets trolled...
Hypebae
Simon Porte Jacquemus Says He Almost Joined a Big Fashion House
Simon Porte Jacquemus has become one of today’s most influential names in fashion, having built his buzzy eponymous brand Jacquemus from the ground up. With more fashion companies tapping young designers to helm their brands, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the creative joined a major label.
rsvplive.ie
Today FM's Ian Dempsey and wife Ger enjoy night out together in Dublin
Ian Dempsey and his wife Ger stepped out for the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O'Connor documentary 'Nothing Compares' last night. The Today FM star and his belle were some of the big names spotted at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin. They were pictured alongside model Holly Carpenter, singer...
rsvplive.ie
Dublin woman thanks 'fabulous' balm for curing her dry lips in just four days
The Albus & Flora Multi Active Lip Balm from MK Aesthetics is a deeply nourishing, highly anti-oxidant, vitamin and omega rich lip balm, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, SPF 30. Packed with ingredients such as seaberry, avocado and blackcurrant seed oils, as well as jojoba, grape and sunflower...
rsvplive.ie
Amanda Byram debuts stunning home makeover after complete transformation
Amanda Byram has officially completed renovating her new home, exactly one year after they moved in and just 11 months after she welcomed her first child. The TV presenter started renovating the home when she was eight months pregnant, which she admits was “probably a crazy thing to do” as she had to continue the renovation with a newborn in tow “not recommended”, she added.
