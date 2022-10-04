Read full article on original website
Triassic specimen found to be early relative of pterosaurs a century after its discovery
A new study of a tiny Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north east of Scotland has revealed it to be a close relative of the species that would become pterosaurs – iconic flying reptiles of the age of the dinosaurs. A new study...
Soil along streams is a bigger source of stream nitrate than rainwater
Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.
UK religious leaders urge Liz Truss not to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, warning of threat to peace
The UK’s religious leaders have urged Liz Truss to drop her plan to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, warning it will damage hopes of peace in the Middle East.The Archbishops of Canterbury and Westminster have both spoken out against the proposed move – which would copy the controversial step taken by Donald Trump during his presidency.A spokesperson for Justin Welby said he was “concerned about the potential impact” before “a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached”.And the most senior Catholic in England, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has written to Ms Truss to say he...
Can a focus on politicians make the EU more human?
Individual politicians and their messages increasingly matter for our interest and trust in politics. Think only of the political figures in your country and how they influence your opinion. But little is known how the personalization of politics works out in European Union politics. Do we find personalization of politics at the EU level and does this influence our opinion of the EU? With a wealth of empirical evidence communication researcher Katjana Gattermann concludes that personalization of EU politics is conditional upon institutional media and temporal contexts and so far has limited consequences for European citizens’ awareness, trust and interest in EU politics.
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
Multiple health benefits of b-type procyanidin-rich foods like chocolate and apples consumed in right amounts
B-type procyanidins, made of catechin oligomers, are a class of polyphenols found abundantly in foods like cocoa, apples, grape seeds, and red wine. Several studies have established the benefits of these micronutrients in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. B-type procyanidins are also successful in controlling hypertension, dyslipidemia, and glucose intolerance. Studies attest to the physiological benefits of their intake on the central nervous system (CNS), namely an improvement in cognitive functions. These physiological changes follow a pattern of hormesis—a phenomenon in which peak benefits of a substance are achieved at mid-range doses, becoming progressively lesser at lower and higher doses.
Singapore’s Momo Boards ‘Andragogy,’ ‘A Useful Ghost,’ ‘Dreaming & Dying’; ‘Don’t Cry, Butterfly’ Finds U.K. Funding – Busan ACFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Singapore’s Momo Film Co has boarded a raft of projects, it was revealed on the opening day of the Busan Asian Contents & Film Market on Saturday. Momo, in which Blue Ant Media’s Beach House Pictures has a majority stake, was founded in 2018 by writer-director Kris Ong (“Sunday”) and Tan Si En, who is a co-producer on Busan and Locarno title “Arnold is a Model Student.” Tan has boarded “Andragogy” by Wregas Bhanuteja (Cannes winner “Prenjak,” Busan 2021 title “Photocopier”) as a co-producer. The film will follow Prani, a middle-aged schoolteacher, whose angry video goes viral and she gets trolled...
The 4th Japan SciCom Forum 2022 on October 21 online
A range of experts in social and political science, communications, science engagement, and media production will contribute to keynote talks, workshops, and a panel discussion at the 4th Japan SciCom Forum (JSF 2022). Topics include media production for scientists, running hybrid and online events, public perception of COVID-19 vaccines, and tips for participating in TED talks.
