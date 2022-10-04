Read full article on original website
Engineers develop a new kind of shape-memory material
Shape-memory metals, which can revert from one shape to a different one simply by being warmed or otherwise triggered, have been useful in a variety of applications, as actuators that can control the movement of various devices. Now, the discovery of a new category of shape-memory materials made of ceramic rather than of metal could open up a new range of applications, especially for high-temperature settings, such as actuators inside a jet engine or a deep borehole.
Tracking a network of 100,000 mutants
What fundamentally sets a human being apart from every other living creature comes down to differences in DNA sequences—a set of genetically-inherited molecules found in every cell of every organism. These differences have accumulated over millions of years, mainly via random mutations—basically errors in how the DNA was copied. Most of these mutations negatively impact the organism and will likely result in it dying before it has a chance to reproduce. However, some will positively, or neutrally, impact the organism and spread through the population. These mistakes in DNA sequences have resulted in the diversity of life we see around the world today. But many aspects of how these mutations can increase fitness remain poorly understood.
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which when combined enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern RNA nanotechnology innovations in the biological context possesses immense potential due compatibility with folding and expression in cells, but also imposes unique challenges such as tight performance conditions and inherent instability of RNA molecules.
Standardized ultrasound-guided PIV insertions improve outcomes and reduce costs
HARTWELL, Georgia. – A new study from PICC Excellence shows that standardizing ultrasound-guided PIV insertions in a hospital setting using an innovative sterile barrier dressing reduced costs by 73% and staff time for insertions by 50%, while also improving both patient and nursing staff satisfaction. HARTWELL, Georgia. – A...
Powerful Bragg reflector with ultrahigh refractive index metamaterial
We all look in the mirror at least once a day to see our reflection. Mirrors are used not only in daily life but also in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductor processing and high-resolution displays. Recently, a powerful Bragg reflection mirror based on high-index metamaterials has been developed that only reflects desired light.
College student “Fear of Missing Out” (FoMO) associated with illicit behavior
The fear of missing out (FoMO) on rewarding and fun experiences is something that most people feel at some point in life. Among college students, the degree to which someone experiences FoMO is associated with their risk of participating in maladaptive behaviors including academic misconduct, drug and alcohol use, and breaking the law, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Paul McKee of Southern Connecticut State University, USA, and colleagues.
NYU researchers partner with FDA to identify biomarkers for stroke rehabilitation
BROOKLYN, New York, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — Stroke is the leading cause of age-related motor disabilities and is becoming more prevalent in younger populations as well. But while there is a burgeoning marketplace for rehabilitation devices that claim to accelerate recovery, including robotic rehabilitation systems, recommendations for how and when to use them are based mostly on subjective evaluation of the sensorimotor capacities of patients who use them.
Voice screening App delivers rapid results for Parkinson’s and severe COVID
A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. Developed by...
Soil along streams is a bigger source of stream nitrate than rainwater
Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.
The determinants of persistent and severe COVID-19 revealed
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, one characteristic of the infection has not gone unnoticed. The disease is heterogeneous in nature with symptoms and severity of the condition spanning a wide range. The medical community now believes this is attributed to variations in the human hosts’ biology and has little to do with the virus per se. Shedding some light on this conundrum are Associate Professor SUMI Tomonari from Okayama University, Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Science (RIIS) and Associate Professor Kouji Harada from Toyohashi University of Technology, the Center for IT-based Education (CITE). The duo recently reported their findings on imbalances in the host immune system that facilitate persistent or severe forms of the disease in some patients.
FAU receives $500,000 NIH grant to tackle chronic disease disparities
Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer disproportionally affect racial and ethnic minorities. Of the 45 percent of Americans who have one or more chronic diseases, underserved populations are three to six times more likely than whites to have a chronic disease. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart...
Multiple health benefits of b-type procyanidin-rich foods like chocolate and apples consumed in right amounts
B-type procyanidins, made of catechin oligomers, are a class of polyphenols found abundantly in foods like cocoa, apples, grape seeds, and red wine. Several studies have established the benefits of these micronutrients in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. B-type procyanidins are also successful in controlling hypertension, dyslipidemia, and glucose intolerance. Studies attest to the physiological benefits of their intake on the central nervous system (CNS), namely an improvement in cognitive functions. These physiological changes follow a pattern of hormesis—a phenomenon in which peak benefits of a substance are achieved at mid-range doses, becoming progressively lesser at lower and higher doses.
Microwave photonics
This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Ottawa) and Prof. Jose Capmany (ITEAM Research Institute, Universitat Politècnica de Valencia). This review is completed by Prof. Jianping Yao (Microwave Photonics Research Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering...
Sound reveals giant blue whales dance with the wind to find food
A study by MBARI researchers and their collaborators published today in Ecology Letters sheds new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The research team used a directional hydrophone on MBARI’s underwater observatory, integrated with other advanced technologies, to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. They used these sounds to track the movements of blue whales and learned that these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
Biological pathways provide evidence for how to overcome barriers limiting cancer immunotherapies
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible way to overcome barriers that block effective anti-cancer immune responses, thereby opening the potential for more effective immunotherapies in people. CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Researchers at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have...
