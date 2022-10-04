ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

4 Washington Restaurants Among Top 100 Taco Spots In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tacos are so popular in America, it's considered a key American comfort food alongside pizza, fried chicken , and other favorites. There's a reason why Taco Tuesdays are popular.

For the taco lovers out there, Yelp found the best taco spots across the country. The website ranked 100 restaurants based on ratings and reviews, including "most popular restaurants, taco trucks, taquerias, and cantinas, as well as hidden gems known only to local fans," according to writers.

Four Washington state restaurants made it on the list. The highest-ranking one is Taqueria Pollo Asado at No. 26.

Yelpers seem to enjoy the carnitas and appreciate the five-taco deal for $7. Allyson H. gushed about her experience here:

"We usually get the 5 tacos (usually carnitas, but all options have been amazing) and the carne asada plate. They come with the most flavor-filled salsas/crema (don't miss these!)...Bang for your buck with flavor to boost."

Here are the other three eateries featured:

  • TACO-BOOK Taqueria (Everett) : Many scrumptious tacos are on the menu, including barbacoa, chicken, barbecue pork, carne asada, and more.
  • Xochi (Issaquah) : This food truck has five different options for both meat lovers and vegetarians. The $15 combo comes with five tacos.
  • Corazon Azteca (Kirkland) : A food truck serving up flavor-packed tacos, such as fish and shrimp.

Check out Yelp 's full list .

#Tacos#Food Truck#Taco Trucks#Barbecue#Taqueria Pollo Asado
