ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Crypto executives are fleeing

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: feeling the chill in crypto’s executive suites, Klarna’s big ambitions, and making 401(k) moves simpler. There was a time when Stripe was happy to sign up fellow startups on the strength of its developer-friendly payment tools. But the company is following a more traditional marketing path these days. It’s now touting a string of big-company customer wins: Shibuya, Irish Life, MAN Truck & Bus, La Redoute. None of the deals are particularly interesting on their own, but they illustrate the story Stripe is telling about itself to the market, which is all about big business.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
protocol.com

Wall Street is warming up to crypto

Despite a downturn in crypto markets, more large institutional investors are seeking to invest in crypto. One factor holding them back is a lack of infrastructure for large institutions compared to what exists in the traditional, regulated capital markets. That’s changing, as technology infrastructure for crypto starts to mature in...
STOCKS
protocol.com

The frenemy store

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how enterprise app stores are evolving as platform players try to maintain their power, what the verdict against Uber’s former chief security officer could mean for breach disclosure policies, and this week in enterprise moves. The enterprise market marketplace. Marc Benioff is...
INTERNET
protocol.com

The big chill

Call it The Great Resignation, crypto edition. Top executives from some of crypto’s most prominent names — Kraken, FTX, and Celsius — stepped down recently as crypto continued to reel from a very rough year. But these aren’t rank-and-file workers worried about wage stagnation or inadequate benefits. These are highly paid, high-profile leaders at an industry that until recently was hailed as having world-changing potential.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Linus Business#Fintech
protocol.com

Ice skating and jugglers: Tech companies’ holiday parties are 'almost back'

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Workers who aren’t too busy with quiet quitting, fatFIRE-ing, or being quiet fired are now job cuffing, apparently. Rather than “cuffing” a romantic partner to settle down with before the weather gets cold, workers are looking for new jobs before hiring slows down for the winter months, Glassdoor spokesperson Jill Cotton told Refinery29. Job searches — like so many breakups — should pick up again in February, Cotton said.
SPORTS
protocol.com

Salesforce’s everything store

Good morning! Salesforce hopes that its new product, Genie, will help it compete with rivals like Microsoft. But partners in its third-party marketplace aren’t convinced. Salesforce built its massive community of app developers over nearly two decades through its third-party marketplace AppExchange, which houses over 7,000 apps. But excitement about the marketplace has faded as Salesforce has grown. Now, Salesforce is pushing Genie, a real-time customer data platform that can pull information from its own services as well as external sources.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy