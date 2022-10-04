Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
With security revenue surging, CrowdStrike wants to be a broader enterprise IT player
CrowdStrike is finding massive traction in areas outside its core endpoint security products, setting up the company to become a major player in other key security segments such as identity protection as well as in IT categories beyond cybersecurity. Already one of the biggest names in cybersecurity for the past...
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
protocol.com
Crypto executives are fleeing
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: feeling the chill in crypto’s executive suites, Klarna’s big ambitions, and making 401(k) moves simpler. There was a time when Stripe was happy to sign up fellow startups on the strength of its developer-friendly payment tools. But the company is following a more traditional marketing path these days. It’s now touting a string of big-company customer wins: Shibuya, Irish Life, MAN Truck & Bus, La Redoute. None of the deals are particularly interesting on their own, but they illustrate the story Stripe is telling about itself to the market, which is all about big business.
protocol.com
The Chips Act is prompting dazzling commitments — but the rubber only just met the road
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the early success of the Chips Act, and what challenges will inevitably come next. Also, President Biden struck a deal with the EU on data flows and the judge for Twitter v. Musk granted a delayed start. The work has...
RELATED PEOPLE
protocol.com
Wall Street is warming up to crypto
Despite a downturn in crypto markets, more large institutional investors are seeking to invest in crypto. One factor holding them back is a lack of infrastructure for large institutions compared to what exists in the traditional, regulated capital markets. That’s changing, as technology infrastructure for crypto starts to mature in...
protocol.com
The frenemy store
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how enterprise app stores are evolving as platform players try to maintain their power, what the verdict against Uber’s former chief security officer could mean for breach disclosure policies, and this week in enterprise moves. The enterprise market marketplace. Marc Benioff is...
protocol.com
The big chill
Call it The Great Resignation, crypto edition. Top executives from some of crypto’s most prominent names — Kraken, FTX, and Celsius — stepped down recently as crypto continued to reel from a very rough year. But these aren’t rank-and-file workers worried about wage stagnation or inadequate benefits. These are highly paid, high-profile leaders at an industry that until recently was hailed as having world-changing potential.
protocol.com
What will have the most significant impact on the number of credit card users in the next three years?
Good afternoon! In today's edition, we asked about the credit card landscape and asked experts to tell us the factors they thought would contribute most to its size. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. Big picture, credit card use will grow strongly over the next three years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
Ice skating and jugglers: Tech companies’ holiday parties are 'almost back'
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Workers who aren’t too busy with quiet quitting, fatFIRE-ing, or being quiet fired are now job cuffing, apparently. Rather than “cuffing” a romantic partner to settle down with before the weather gets cold, workers are looking for new jobs before hiring slows down for the winter months, Glassdoor spokesperson Jill Cotton told Refinery29. Job searches — like so many breakups — should pick up again in February, Cotton said.
protocol.com
Salesforce’s everything store
Good morning! Salesforce hopes that its new product, Genie, will help it compete with rivals like Microsoft. But partners in its third-party marketplace aren’t convinced. Salesforce built its massive community of app developers over nearly two decades through its third-party marketplace AppExchange, which houses over 7,000 apps. But excitement about the marketplace has faded as Salesforce has grown. Now, Salesforce is pushing Genie, a real-time customer data platform that can pull information from its own services as well as external sources.
Comments / 0