CT Community Colleges and Xometry Announce Full Tuition Scholarships for Manufacturing Students

The Connecticut community colleges and technology company Xometry were joined by Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology and Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie at Asnuntuck Community College on Oct. 4 to announce 19 full-tuition scholarships for advanced manufacturing students at nine community colleges across the state to help increase the state’s manufacturing workforce.
