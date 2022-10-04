ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "The Baltimore...
Yardbarker

Von Miller actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?

Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.
NFL
Wbaltv.com

Orioles rebidding concessions contract at Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles are rebidding the concessions contract at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as the team's 12-year deal with Delaware North Cos. Sportservice is set to expire. Buffalo, New York-based Delaware North has provided food, beverage and retail merchandise services at the stadium since 2010. But that contract is set to expire on Dec. 1 and the company is currently awaiting a decision on whether it will keep the contract, said Charles Roberts, a spokesperson for Delaware North, in a statement. Given that uncertainty, Maryland Sportservice Inc., an entity linked to Delaware North, recently filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Maryland Department of Labor notifying the state of a mass layoff at Camden Yards affecting 649 people that would take place on Dec. 1.
Wbaltv.com

Nelly to perform at halftime during Ravens' Sunday Night Football game

In just four days, the Baltimore Ravens will suit up for their first Sunday Night Football appearance of the season, and Grammy-award winning rapper, Nelly, is taking the stage for halftime. Nelly will perform to thousands of fans Sunday night. Of course, many remember Ravens legend Ray Lewis emerging from...
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen Talks Lamar Jackson Contract, Tua’s Injury, Playing w/ Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen joins Von Miller to speak about Lamar Jackson deserving a max contract, Tua's injury, his hopes for the Bills season and more in the second episode of Bleacher Report's The Voncast. 0:00: Intro 23:13- Josh Allen throws up before each game 26:46- Aaron Judge hits #62, Josh played baseball 27:12- Von being around a lot of great QBs 27:43- If Von could add a former teammate to the Bills/Odell conversation 28:50: Von discussing Josh’s energy he brings to the team and off the field 30:03- How long Josh has been playing golf 30:35- Von designing his house around his teammates 31:26- Josh on team comradery and hanging out with teammates 32:21- Favorite golf course 33:53- Von’s first time hanging out with Josh 35:10- Josh reminds Von of Will Ferrell/if the Bills were a movie characters convo 37:00 - what if the Broncos drafted Josh over Bradley Chubb 38:41 - Stefon Diggs conversation 39:48- Josh calls Stefon the best WR in the game and his brother 40:24- Von calls Josh and Stefon the best QB/WR duo in the league and best QB/WR duos discussion 41:47- Josh Allen handshakes 42:50- Diggs wants to grow old with Josh/relationship with Diggs 44:15- what defenses and players that give him trouble 47:05 - ranch or blue cheese 47:32- has Josh ever played defense and has Von ever played offense 49:25- Von wants his son to play QB 49:44- how do the Bills reach the Super Bowl 51:41- Conclusion.
Wbaltv.com

Orioles 162-game report: O's first time over .500 in 6 years

The 2022 Baltimore Orioles may have missed out on the playoffs, but this historic season should not be seen as a disappointment. They became the first team to win at least 81 games – following a season where they lost 110 games – since 1890. If they win the final two games and finish 84-78, their improvement in winning percentage (+19.8%) would be the sixth best ever improvement in MLB history and the best since the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays.
