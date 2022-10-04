Josh Allen joins Von Miller to speak about Lamar Jackson deserving a max contract, Tua's injury, his hopes for the Bills season and more in the second episode of Bleacher Report's The Voncast. 0:00: Intro 23:13- Josh Allen throws up before each game 26:46- Aaron Judge hits #62, Josh played baseball 27:12- Von being around a lot of great QBs 27:43- If Von could add a former teammate to the Bills/Odell conversation 28:50: Von discussing Josh’s energy he brings to the team and off the field 30:03- How long Josh has been playing golf 30:35- Von designing his house around his teammates 31:26- Josh on team comradery and hanging out with teammates 32:21- Favorite golf course 33:53- Von’s first time hanging out with Josh 35:10- Josh reminds Von of Will Ferrell/if the Bills were a movie characters convo 37:00 - what if the Broncos drafted Josh over Bradley Chubb 38:41 - Stefon Diggs conversation 39:48- Josh calls Stefon the best WR in the game and his brother 40:24- Von calls Josh and Stefon the best QB/WR duo in the league and best QB/WR duos discussion 41:47- Josh Allen handshakes 42:50- Diggs wants to grow old with Josh/relationship with Diggs 44:15- what defenses and players that give him trouble 47:05 - ranch or blue cheese 47:32- has Josh ever played defense and has Von ever played offense 49:25- Von wants his son to play QB 49:44- how do the Bills reach the Super Bowl 51:41- Conclusion.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO