Guardians tickets still available but when are games?

By John Sabol
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets for the Cleveland Guardians’ Wild Card Series later this week are still available.

It’s not because of the lack of fan support or the price of playoff tickets.

It’s because Major League Baseball is waiting to release game times for this series on Wednesday once the entire playoff field in both American and National League are set.

These unknown game times have caused some fans to be hesitant to purchase Wild Card tickets.

MLB will release the playoff times Wednesday night once the regular season ends.

According to the Guardians, a few thousand tickets remain for Game 1 on Friday and less than a thousand are left for Game 2 on Saturday.

The team expects the remainder of the tickets will sell once MLB releases the game times.

NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
