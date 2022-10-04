ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Skanner News

Sunday Marathon Will Impact Downtown Bridges

Broadway Bridge: The bridge will be closed to all motor vehicles, including TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. TriMet’s 17 bus line will detour to the Steel Bridge. Sidewalks will remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians. Drivers can use the Steel or Fremont bridges during the closure. For information on Portland Streetcar service changes, visit www.portlandstreetcar.org/schedules.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Urban League Pioneer Dies at 102

Myrtle Carr was a “lady” in the greatest sense of the word. A woman of distinction. In just a few minutes of conversation, you would discover that she was as compassionate as she was intelligent. She was socially conscious and was a scholar in civil rights history and law. In a word, she was “sharp.” Myrtle Carr served as executive secretary for two legendary directors of The Urban League of Portland: Bill Berry and E. Shelton Hill. Both made historic and permanent changes in the landscape of employment opportunities in a racially insensitive Portland of the 1950s and 1960s.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
The Skanner News

Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year

(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
The Skanner News

Portland, Oregon, to Use Microphones to Track Gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1st Civil Trial Over Portland Cops’ Use of Force Begins

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first civil suit alleging Portland police used excessive violence against a 2020 racial justice demonstrator opened Tuesday before a jury in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Civil rights attorneys are paying close attention because the outcome could answer questions about the potential liability the city...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Skanner News

PPS Renames Headquarters

Portland Public Schools has announced that the PPS Board of Education renamed the Blanchard Education Service Center (BESC). At a board meeting Tuesday night, the PPS Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the central office after Matthew Prophet, Portland’s first Black Superintendent from 1982-1992, who passed away in June. The resolution is historic, and establishes that the current building – and any future PPS School headquarters – be named after Prophet.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

MUSEUM FREE DAY: Community Celebration: A Black Art Ecology of Portland and AUX/MUTE

September 17 is a Museum Free Day as part of Museum Day, organized by Smithsonian Magazine with 450 participating cultural organizations nationwide. Advance ticket reservations begin online Wednesday, September 14. A free community gathering (noon to 4 p.m.) in the Museum’s outdoor courtyards celebrates the past year’s work of APEX: A Black Art Ecology of Portland (BAEP) by Sharita Towne and AUX/MUTE by The Numberz FM. Join the artists and collaborators from both exhibitions for an afternoon of music, ice cream, and a free BAEP riso poster giveaway in the Museum’s Upper and Lower Courtyards.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy