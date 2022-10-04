Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Sunday Marathon Will Impact Downtown Bridges
Broadway Bridge: The bridge will be closed to all motor vehicles, including TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. TriMet’s 17 bus line will detour to the Steel Bridge. Sidewalks will remain open for bicyclists and pedestrians. Drivers can use the Steel or Fremont bridges during the closure. For information on Portland Streetcar service changes, visit www.portlandstreetcar.org/schedules.
SUNDAY: “No More Gun Violence” Block Party in North Portland
Throughout the summer, The Next G and Southern Kitchen founder, Maurice Fain, has hosted block parties as a way to bring people together to raise awareness for gun violence, show peace, love and unity and have fun. The “No More Gun Violence” Block Party marks the last in the series...
Urban League Pioneer Dies at 102
Myrtle Carr was a “lady” in the greatest sense of the word. A woman of distinction. In just a few minutes of conversation, you would discover that she was as compassionate as she was intelligent. She was socially conscious and was a scholar in civil rights history and law. In a word, she was “sharp.” Myrtle Carr served as executive secretary for two legendary directors of The Urban League of Portland: Bill Berry and E. Shelton Hill. Both made historic and permanent changes in the landscape of employment opportunities in a racially insensitive Portland of the 1950s and 1960s.
Tiny Oregon Town Hosts 1st Wind-Solar-Battery ‘Hybrid’ Plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. Clean power. The project, which will generate enough electricity...
$40K Awarded to Woman Injured by Portland Police at Protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault,...
Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year
(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Portland, Oregon, to Use Microphones to Track Gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. Stephanie Howard,...
1st Civil Trial Over Portland Cops’ Use of Force Begins
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first civil suit alleging Portland police used excessive violence against a 2020 racial justice demonstrator opened Tuesday before a jury in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Civil rights attorneys are paying close attention because the outcome could answer questions about the potential liability the city...
Faith Community, Activists Introduce ‘Evidence-Based’ Gun Control Measure to Ballot
An interfaith coalition has launched a ballot measure to curb gun violence through two practical safeguards. In November, Oregonians will have the opportunity to vote on Measure 114, which will require law enforcement-issued permits to purchase any firearm and which will restrict the purchase and sales of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Environmental Justice Leader Vernice Miller-Travis on Fighting Racism and Climate Change
Vernice Miller-Travis wants everyone to show up for environmental justice – both at the polls (or mailboxes, if you’re voting in Oregon) and at their local planning or zoning commission meetings. “We’ve just got to expand the number of Democrats that are in the United States Senate, so...
PPS Renames Headquarters
Portland Public Schools has announced that the PPS Board of Education renamed the Blanchard Education Service Center (BESC). At a board meeting Tuesday night, the PPS Board of Education voted unanimously to rename the central office after Matthew Prophet, Portland’s first Black Superintendent from 1982-1992, who passed away in June. The resolution is historic, and establishes that the current building – and any future PPS School headquarters – be named after Prophet.
MUSEUM FREE DAY: Community Celebration: A Black Art Ecology of Portland and AUX/MUTE
September 17 is a Museum Free Day as part of Museum Day, organized by Smithsonian Magazine with 450 participating cultural organizations nationwide. Advance ticket reservations begin online Wednesday, September 14. A free community gathering (noon to 4 p.m.) in the Museum’s outdoor courtyards celebrates the past year’s work of APEX: A Black Art Ecology of Portland (BAEP) by Sharita Towne and AUX/MUTE by The Numberz FM. Join the artists and collaborators from both exhibitions for an afternoon of music, ice cream, and a free BAEP riso poster giveaway in the Museum’s Upper and Lower Courtyards.
The Wake of Vanport Screening and Discussion to Air on TV
The Skanner Foundation’s The Wake of Vanport Screening and Discussion will air on television several times this month. The dates and times for the Comcast Xfinity channels are below. The community was invited for a screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 at Open Signal in Portland. The Skanner...
