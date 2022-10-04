Myrtle Carr was a “lady” in the greatest sense of the word. A woman of distinction. In just a few minutes of conversation, you would discover that she was as compassionate as she was intelligent. She was socially conscious and was a scholar in civil rights history and law. In a word, she was “sharp.” Myrtle Carr served as executive secretary for two legendary directors of The Urban League of Portland: Bill Berry and E. Shelton Hill. Both made historic and permanent changes in the landscape of employment opportunities in a racially insensitive Portland of the 1950s and 1960s.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO