The 8 best 2022 fantasy basketball team names (that we could print)

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiOAU_0iLduqNh00

The NBA season is just around the corner, with the 2021-22 league year tipping off on Oct. 18.

Which means it’s time for you to start up your fantasy basketball research.

And THAT, in turn, means … it’s time to start coming up with the perfect team name for your fantasy squad.

That’s where we come in. As we’ve done with other sports like fantasy football, we’re rounding up the best, punny team names (that we could print), a collection of gems from around the internet, with credit to the sites and tweets that came up with them.

Here they are, in no particular order:

1

Killian Me Softly

2

There Goes Ty Herro

Love it.

3

Pop's Tots

As an Office fan, this is perfect, and it works perfectly with the rebuilding Spurs!

5

Ser Corlys Williamson

House of the Dragon fans, here you go.

6

Darkness on the Edge of Towns

For Bruce fans.

7

Brandon Boston Tea Party

8

Poison Ivey

