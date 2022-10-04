Burglary suspects arrested after high-speed chase on freeways

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - At least two burglary suspects were arrested today after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a BMW that lost its right front wheel along the way.

The chase, which lasted more than an hour, ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed into a truck and stopped on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway at Downey Avenue in the North Long Beach area and two men ran off but were quickly arrested.

A third person was detained after staying behind in the vehicle.

The BMW had led California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on a pursuit that varied from the San Gabriel (605) Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway, the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, the Long Beach (710) Freeway and the Riverside (91) Freeway.

The men were suspected of committing a residential burglary in Walnut. The CHP took over the pursuit at around 7:15 a.m. The car chase spanned parts of Irwindale and Rowland Heights on the 605 Freeway and to San Dimas on the 210 Freeway.

At about 7:50 a.m., the car lost its right front tire, and later lost the use of its right front wheel all together. At times sparks could be seen from the right front wheel well, but the vehicle kept going.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the BMW hit another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in the Commerce area. By about 8:15 a.m., the pursuit had made its way onto the westbound 91 Freeway in the Anaheim area, and the chase stayed on that freeway until the BMW crashed into the rear of a truck near Downey Avenue, where the men were arrested after a brief foot chase.

