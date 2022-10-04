ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say

PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
Nottingham MD

Nottingham MD

