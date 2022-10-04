Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
More parents take on vicious viral fights this week in Baltimore County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Extreme fight videos were posted on social media including several that FOX45 News could not show including a brutal three-girl brawl and a student partially stripped of her clothes inside Towson High School this week. Another violent video was posted on Snapchat Friday from inside Dulaney...
foxbaltimore.com
Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wbaltv.com
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
foxbaltimore.com
Parent arrested, accused of assaulting students at Mervo High School, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officials with Baltimore City Schools say a parent was arrested after assaulting students at Mervo High School. Investigators say the assault happened on October 6. School officials say a student was having a conflict with other students and let her parent in through an unauthorized door...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
foxbaltimore.com
GOP candidate for Baltimore County Executive unveils plan to stop violence in schools
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough unveiled what he called a "two punch" plan designed to stop violence in Baltimore County Schools. The first part of McDonough's plan would encourage parents to report violence to the police instead of reporting it to...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
foxbaltimore.com
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
foxbaltimore.com
'It's impossible': Some question if Wes Moore's $21k water bill is accurate
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The campaign for democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says the previously outstanding $21,000 water bill on Moore’s Baltimore home has been paid. City records show the water bill at the home went unpaid for nearly a year and a half. But some question if...
Wbaltv.com
Parent arrested after physical altercation with students at Mervo High School
A parent was arrested Thursday after a physical altercation with some students at Mervo High School, officials told 11 News. According to city school officials, around noon, a female student was having a conflict with other students, and she let her parent in through an unauthorized door. The physical altercation...
Anne Arundel County claims to have found partial solution to school bus shortage
Beginning October 17, some buses will provide either morning transportation to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students.
foxbaltimore.com
Retired Baltimore City Police officer dies Thursday after battling illness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A retired colonel who spent 34 years with the Baltimore City Police Department died on Thursday. Police say, Colonel Jesse Oden who retired from the force in 2013, lost his battle against a lengthy illness. "Colonel Oden spent 34 years with the Baltimore Police Department and...
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
foxbaltimore.com
City sends North Ave. sinkhole victims letter saying they'll be billed for demolition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three months later, east Baltimore residents are still being burdened by sinkhole repairs. On top of the road closure, dozens being displaced, and several homes being demolished, now homeowners are being told another bill is on the way. "I put a lot of money into renovating...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School
BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.
wypr.org
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on BPD districts, crime, water, ARPA
We begin the hour today with Midday with the Mayor, and another of Tom's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the city and residents of Charm City. Among the topics on the agenda today: the city's new police districts; some progress in reducing gun...
Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment
BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
