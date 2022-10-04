ENERGY RESOURCE FOR CONSUMER(SERC) FUNDS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) will hold a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The meeting attendance will be made available through WebEx to all interested persons. To attend, contact Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the amended 2022/2023 New Mexico State Plan for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (NM Energy$mart), including proposed amendments. The hearing will include additional funding, total number of additional homes expected to be served, expected benefits, and additional expected energy savings anticipated from the SERC and weatherization work. All interested persons are encouraged to attend this public hearing to ask questions and present their views. Copies of the draft State Plan can be obtained beginning October 20, 2022, from the NM Energy$mart Program Manager, Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org, (505) 767-2256. The draft State Plan will also be available beginning October 28, 2022 on the MFA website at www.housingnm.org Written comments can be provided via e-mail at comments@housingnm.org or they can be submitted to the NM Energy$mart Program Manager at the above address. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, October 31, 2022.

