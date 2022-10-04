Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
rrobserver.com
VIDEO: Tesla confirmed for Santa Ana Pueblo, Sen. Martin Heinrich speaks on RR development
Santa Ana Pueblo Leaders and Sen. Martin Heinrich announced today that Tesla will build a dealership on Pueblo land. The location will be west of Santa Ana Star Casino near the intersection of NM 550 and NM 528. Construction has already begun. Heinrich spoke on his excitement for the project...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Government
ENERGY RESOURCE FOR CONSUMER(SERC) FUNDS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) will hold a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The meeting attendance will be made available through WebEx to all interested persons. To attend, contact Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the amended 2022/2023 New Mexico State Plan for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (NM Energy$mart), including proposed amendments. The hearing will include additional funding, total number of additional homes expected to be served, expected benefits, and additional expected energy savings anticipated from the SERC and weatherization work. All interested persons are encouraged to attend this public hearing to ask questions and present their views. Copies of the draft State Plan can be obtained beginning October 20, 2022, from the NM Energy$mart Program Manager, Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org, (505) 767-2256. The draft State Plan will also be available beginning October 28, 2022 on the MFA website at www.housingnm.org Written comments can be provided via e-mail at comments@housingnm.org or they can be submitted to the NM Energy$mart Program Manager at the above address. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, October 31, 2022.
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
rrobserver.com
Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business
Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
rrobserver.com
AAA: Gas prices on their way back up in NM
National gas price average had already been on the rise since mid-September. (Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico has jumped to $3.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more when...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis
For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
newmexicopbs.org
Military Impact on New Mexico
10.07.22 – The Line Opinion Panel talks through a new study from the University of New Mexico that quantifies the economic impact of the military in the state. Gene asks if environmental costs should have been factored into the data. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist(s):. Diane Snyder, fmr....
Democratic candidate running in toss-up race called to end oil and gas 'immediately,' said 'shut it all down'
FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic candidate for Congress from New Mexico is looking to walk back recently unearthed comments he previously made indicating he supported ending oil and gas extraction "immediately." Gabe Vasquez, a former city council member of Las Cruces, New Mexico, said in 2018 he agreed with environmentalists...
searchlightnm.org
These Foster Kids Need Mental Health Care. New Mexico Is Putting Them in Homeless Shelters.
Content warning: This story contains descriptions of mental illness and self-harm. If you or someone you know needs help, here are a few resources:. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988. Text the Crisis Text Line from anywhere in the U.S. to reach a crisis counselor: 741741. This article was...
KOAT 7
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park
Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain recent cancellations, no refunds given
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
nhonews.com
Navajo researcher’s work highlights community’s resilience during pandemic
Wilfred Denetclaw shifted from cell biology to epidemiology to understand how COVID-19 impacted his community. “I was raised in the traditional Navajo way of living and I grew up learning how to be a sheep herder and a farmer. But now I’m a cell and molecular biologist,” said San Francisco State University Associate Professor of Biology Wilfred Denetclaw. “But the people that I come from are still living that way.”
KOAT 7
New Mexico COVID-19 cases begin to plateau
A summer surge in COVID-19 led to around 84,000 reported new cases in the last four months, but our state's Department of Health says cases are beginning to level off. Our state is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Scrase said, "Hospitalizations and deaths are clearly...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval residents still question voting machine integrity
The Girl Scouts should be counting our votes. – Lulin Simpson. During the public comment segment of the Sandoval County Commission Regular Meeting on Sept. 28, several residents expressed deep concern for the integrity of voting machines and voting in general. This has been an issue at nearly every...
kunm.org
TUES: Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM, + More
Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM – By Andrew Beale, Source New Mexico. Audrey Trujillo, the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of State, appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast in June to explain why she’s convinced former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
errorsofenchantment.com
This fall, New Mexico voters should watch out for Constitutional Amendment 2
Most of the attention on non-candidate measures on this fall’s ballot will be on the plan to tap one of New Mexico’s oil and gas-generated “permanent funds” to provide pre-K and other early childhood programs. But, voters should be aware of and concerned over proposed Amendment...
