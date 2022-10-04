ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Government

ENERGY RESOURCE FOR CONSUMER(SERC) FUNDS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) will hold a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, on Monday, October 31, 2022. The meeting attendance will be made available through WebEx to all interested persons. To attend, contact Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comments concerning the amended 2022/2023 New Mexico State Plan for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (NM Energy$mart), including proposed amendments. The hearing will include additional funding, total number of additional homes expected to be served, expected benefits, and additional expected energy savings anticipated from the SERC and weatherization work. All interested persons are encouraged to attend this public hearing to ask questions and present their views. Copies of the draft State Plan can be obtained beginning October 20, 2022, from the NM Energy$mart Program Manager, Troy Cucchiara, tcucchiara@housingnm.org, (505) 767-2256. The draft State Plan will also be available beginning October 28, 2022 on the MFA website at www.housingnm.org Written comments can be provided via e-mail at comments@housingnm.org or they can be submitted to the NM Energy$mart Program Manager at the above address. All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, October 31, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
LAS VEGAS, NM
rrobserver.com

Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business

Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
rrobserver.com

AAA: Gas prices on their way back up in NM

National gas price average had already been on the rise since mid-September. (Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico has jumped to $3.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more when...
FARMINGTON, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnm#Smart Meters#Cybersecurity Software#Electric Grid#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
newmexicopbs.org

Military Impact on New Mexico

10.07.22 – The Line Opinion Panel talks through a new study from the University of New Mexico that quantifies the economic impact of the military in the state. Gene asks if environmental costs should have been factored into the data. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelist(s):. Diane Snyder, fmr....
MILITARY
KOAT 7

Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park

Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KRQE News 13

NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
RIO RANCHO, NM
nhonews.com

Navajo researcher’s work highlights community’s resilience during pandemic

Wilfred Denetclaw shifted from cell biology to epidemiology to understand how COVID-19 impacted his community. “I was raised in the traditional Navajo way of living and I grew up learning how to be a sheep herder and a farmer. But now I’m a cell and molecular biologist,” said San Francisco State University Associate Professor of Biology Wilfred Denetclaw. “But the people that I come from are still living that way.”
NAVAJO, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico COVID-19 cases begin to plateau

A summer surge in COVID-19 led to around 84,000 reported new cases in the last four months, but our state's Department of Health says cases are beginning to level off. Our state is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Scrase said, "Hospitalizations and deaths are clearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rrobserver.com

Sandoval residents still question voting machine integrity

The Girl Scouts should be counting our votes. – Lulin Simpson. During the public comment segment of the Sandoval County Commission Regular Meeting on Sept. 28, several residents expressed deep concern for the integrity of voting machines and voting in general. This has been an issue at nearly every...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy