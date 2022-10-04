Read full article on original website
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
milwaukeemag.com
A New Restaurant for Milwaukee’s Riverfront
A new restaurant opening in the Harbor District promises to be hot in more ways than one. When The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S. First St.) makes it official debut – with a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 25 – it will be in a location along the Kinnickinnic riverfront (hot), will feature menu items cooked in a 5-foot custom oak-fired grill (quite hot) and will have a 245-foot-long riverfront patio (even hotter, because it’ll be transformed, opening week, into a fall fest atmosphere). The interior space is sizable as well – it has 165 seats.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9
Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
milwaukeerecord.com
Bayshore’s “reimagining” continues with Bayshore bringing back stuff it had before “reimagining”
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Back in 2019, the word “reimagining” got tossed around a lot when it came to struggling Glendale mall/town center Bayshore. A brand new ownership group (American International Group Inc.) promised a brand new Bayshore: A new public square to replace its existing public square! New apartments to go along with its existing apartments! New stores to replace its old stores! Rocky Rococo, but now outside! (And, you know, a Target and a Culver’s.) Three years later, Bayshore’s campaign to reimagine itself by bringing back stuff it had before its reimagining (or, in some cases, had during its reimagining) has been a success, and it continues apace.
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!
There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.
milwaukeemag.com
Your Fall Flavors Guide
In Switzerland and France, a revered comfort dish is melted raclette cheese over boiled potatoes, sliced baguette or cured meat. It inherently conjures up chilly nights and big red wines. Alpinage Cheese’s creamy, pungent Mount Raclette is aged in a cave-like cellar in Oak Creek and sold by the wedge at local shops, such as Larry’s Market in Brown Deer, Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Tosa’s Village Cheese Shop.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Slice is the New Classic
Did you get my Iggy Azalea reference in the title? If not, don’t worry—this article is about giant slices of pizza and not pop music. Classic Slice at 2797 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (just behind the Landmark Credit Union, which is more visible from the street). It is a small corner pizza spot that serves much more than the classic slice of pizza.
Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival
Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning. This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market opening in 2005.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
milwaukeerecord.com
The civic joys of eating at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Cafe
On a random Friday afternoon in September, the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is gloriously empty. The emptiness of the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria is only amplified by its size: absurdly big, modestly wide but stretched to vanishing-point length, multi-leveled. A tile path cuts through the place like a runway. A sign near an imposing Milwaukee County seal puts the capacity at 156, which seems low. A COVID-era addendum notes that seating is “currently limited to 39.”
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
milwaukeemag.com
7 Under-the-Radar Walking Destinations in Milwaukee
GETTING INTO THE GROOVE of walking daily can be great for your health. Whether it’s of the power or more leisurely variety, walking strengthens muscles and bones, improves cardiovascular fitness and even boosts mental wellness. To help encourage this healthy habit, here are seven local spots to get in that heart-pumping, arm-swinging workout while also enjoying unique scenery, adorable animals or educational exhibits.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
Denis Sullivan leaving Milwaukee to journey to her new home in Boston
The Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan, a 137-foot-tall flagship in Milwaukee, will set sail this Saturday, leaving the city after 22 years for her new home in Boston.
I-Team: Cameras monitored by bridge operators missing important features
After a man fell to his death on the Kilbourn Ave. bridge in August, the I-Team started looking into bridge safety. We found there are features missing from the cameras on these bridges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Don't miss out on these October events!
MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Taco John’s coming to West Bend
WEST BEND — A Taco John’s is now slated to come to West Bend, as the developer Corta has received the needed approvals for the lot creation and site plan for the restaurant to be constructed near the old Shopko building. The Plan Commission on Tuesday took up...
WISN
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
wtmj.com
Here are the best middle schools in Milwaukee area for 2023
Lake Country School is named the best public middle school in Milwaukee for the 2nd year in a row, according to Niche.com. The website compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Milwaukee area for next year:. Lake Country School in Hartland, WI. Lake Shore Middle School...
