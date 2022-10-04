ESTATE OF PERRY ROBERT HARPER JR., Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Perry Robert Harper Jr. (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA, P. O. Box 15698, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004 and P.O. Box 40 Bernalillo, NM 87004.

