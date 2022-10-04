Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Legal Notices-Non-government
ESTATE OF PERRY ROBERT HARPER JR., Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Perry Robert Harper Jr. (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA, P. O. Box 15698, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004 and P.O. Box 40 Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Albuquerque, Bernalillo County hold fentanyl summit to address crisis
For those who want to learn more about the state’s fentanyl crisis, here’s your chance. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Oct. 13 will address New Mexico’s fentanyl crisis. It will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center or can be streamed live at: www.keepNMalive.com. The...
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday, because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
VIDEO: Tesla confirmed for Santa Ana Pueblo, Sen. Martin Heinrich speaks on RR development
Santa Ana Pueblo Leaders and Sen. Martin Heinrich announced today that Tesla will build a dealership on Pueblo land. The location will be west of Santa Ana Star Casino near the intersection of NM 550 and NM 528. Construction has already begun. Heinrich spoke on his excitement for the project...
APD offers $18,000 extra, 100% medical costs paid for officers with 19-years service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says seasoned officers now stand to make as much as $18,000 extra per year under the department’s new retention plan. That increased pay also comes with 100% of medical costs covered, according to the department. APD unveiled the new incentives at a news conference Friday morning, while admitting that the […]
Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
KRQE News 13
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men expected to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of the man charged with shooting and killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, is expected to be released from federal custody. In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Shaheen Syed with lying on the ATF form used to purchase two firearms in June of 2021.
Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
Paseo Del Norte open after balloon crash caused closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paseo Del Norte is back open after a balloon crash caused the eastbound right lane at the river bridge to be closed Friday. Albuquerque Police reported the balloon crash caused the closure. One woman was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.
Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
KOAT 7
Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park
Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Los Lunas mother faces criminal charges for not returning school iPads
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is facing charges for not returning her children’s two iPads to their schools. They were issued to the family during the pandemic when schools were forced to close. “This is likely not a unique situation to Los Lunas schools, but districts across the state, but now that we […]
Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3½ years for ‘vampire facials’
An entrance to the now-closed VIP Spa in Albuquerque. (Source: KOAT-TV) A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 3½ years in prison. Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz, 61, pleaded guilty...
KOAT 7
Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
