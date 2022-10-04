ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

ESTATE OF PERRY ROBERT HARPER JR., Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Perry Robert Harper Jr. (the “Decedent”). All persons having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative’s attorneys, Spangler Pacheco & Werbelow PA, P. O. Box 15698, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo, NM 87004 and P.O. Box 40 Bernalillo, NM 87004.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe, NM
New Mexico State
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Engagement: Sena and Anderso

Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter in place order lifted for Balloon Fiesta Park

Bernalillo County officials have lifted a shelter in place order at Balloon Fiesta Park following the cancellation of Friday's special shapes glow. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3½ years for ‘vampire facials’

An entrance to the now-closed VIP Spa in Albuquerque. (Source: KOAT-TV) A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 3½ years in prison. Maria de Lordes Ramos de Ruiz, 61, pleaded guilty...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Emergency crews respond to balloon incident on Friday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sky 7 was overhead as emergency crews responded to an incident involving a balloon near Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande in the bosque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they responded to help a 70-year-old woman with pain that was inside of the balloon's basket after it lowered to avoid hitting a barrier.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

