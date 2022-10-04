Read full article on original website
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
Fire Damages Three-Story Apartment House In New Bedford
A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a three-story building at 110 Eighth Sreet in New Bedford. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 am after flames were spotted coming from a third floor window. According to the Fire Department Union's Facebook page, the building contained...
Subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care
Elmhurst Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is proud to introduce a whole new level of post-acute care to Providence and the greater Rhode Island area, with the primary goal of returning patients home as soon as possible. As the only Eden Alternative® facility in the state, Elmhurst adheres to a patient-centered...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Portsmouth
The crash caused a fire hydrant to launch approximately 200 feet in down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk.
Man dies after being struck by car on Plainville highway
WRENTHAM, Mass. — Authorities responded to a deadly pedestrian accident on a busy Plainville highway Saturday morning. State Police say a 41-year-old Halifax man was walking north in the northbound lane of Route 495 just north of the Plainville exit around 5:15 a.m. when a Volvo SUV struck and killed him.
"Middletown Center" Negotiations Continue
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 6, 2021) – The Town of Middletown continues to work to finalize an agreement for the “Middletown Center” project. At a meeting earlier this week following an executive session discussion, the Town Council approved a three-month extension to continue negotiations over the future of the 15 acres at 600-740 West Main Road.
South Kingstown mourns passing of former fire chief
According to current Chief Steven Pinch, Boisvert passed away on Tuesday.
Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
41-year-old Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a Saturday morning highway pedestrian crash. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. this morning, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
Bristol County Sheriff: People Should ‘Applaud’ New Bedford Jail Staff
NEW BEDFORD — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has spoken out against criticism he has received in the wake of the death of Adam Howe, who died by apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday. In an interview on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight program Wednesday,...
MassDOT presents bridge replacement options
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and engineering consultants, held a public meeting on Monday, 10/3/22, at Fairhaven High School to present options for replacing the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge, and to receive public comment on the project. About 65 people attended in person, including all five Fairhaven...
Controversial Providence bike lane trial coming to an end
Rhode Islanders have until Sunday to chime in on the controversial Hope Street bike lane trial.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
Sheriff Hodgson to Mr. Pingeon: “Monday morning quarterbacking this tragedy is shameful, a disgrace”
“Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese
FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
"Where Am I?" Answer -- October 2022
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (OCTOBER 6, 2022) – The white stones clearly read “1941.”. If that information is accurate, the concrete culvert home to that date on Third Beach Road has been in place since before the United States entered World War II. To make sure the culvert was clear...
