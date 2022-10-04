Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
Havana-Midwest Central Coop blitzes Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op in dominating victory 54-6
Havana-Midwest Central Coop painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op's defense for a 54-6 win on October 7 in Illinois football. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
Herald & Review
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20
El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28
Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. The Knights' offense darted in front for...
Herald & Review
Clean sheet: Danville First Baptist Christian doesn't allow Danville Schlarman a point 2-0
Danville First Baptist Christian's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Danville Schlarman on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Rantoul Township on September 27 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Champaign St. Thomas More squeaks past Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in OT 34-26
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op was so close, but not close enough as Champaign St. Thomas More was pushed to overtime before capturing a 34-26 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7. Champaign St. Thomas More jumped in front of Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op 6-0 to begin the second...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
Herald & Review
Stanford Olympia ekes out victory against Pleasant Plains 24-15
A sigh of relief filled the air in Stanford Olympia's locker room after a trying 24-15 test with Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action. The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through...
Herald & Review
Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the...
Herald & Review
Pritzker, Bailey offer starkly contrasting visions in heated Normal debate
NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, sparred Thursday in their first of two in-person debates ahead of the November election, offering voters starkly contrasting figures — a Chicago billionaire versus a downstate farmer — and visions for the future of the state.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms
DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
Herald & Review
5 things to know about Sullivan/Okaw Valley's season as it fights for a playoff berth
SULLIVAN — When Sullivan-Okaw Valley football head coach John Bertetto was preparing for his team's season opener against Newton, he had confidence but he, and the team, needed some proof. Much of the team had very limited varsity experience with the cancellation of the previous two seasons, and although...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM
DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday. Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of...
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada. Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Grace the Shark becomes Charleston area landmark
CHARLESTON — Early October is when many local homeowners start decorating their lawns with various scary creatures in preparation for Halloween. Rural Charleston resident Pat Goodwin has a head start on that. The retired Charleston fire chief's lawn along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of town is home to Grace the Shark, a 16-foot tall great white that leaps jaws open from a meadow.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Logan County Fall Pickers Market invites cast of Little House on the Prairie to event
LINCOLN — The Logan County Fall Pickers Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln. Special guests will include cast members from the 1970's television show "Little House on...
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
Herald & Review
Krekel's to open in the former Forsyth Pizza Hut.
FORSYTH — Hungry people in the Forsyth area will have an easier time getting a Krekel's burger. After approval from the village, construction on the future home of a Krekel’s restaurant will be starting soon in the former Pizza Hut on Route 51 in Forsyth. Chad Krekel is...
