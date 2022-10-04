ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Herald & Review

Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0

Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
RIDGE FARM, IL
Herald & Review

El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20

El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
HEYWORTH, IL
Herald & Review

Clean sheet: Danville First Baptist Christian doesn't allow Danville Schlarman a point 2-0

Danville First Baptist Christian's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Danville Schlarman on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 29, Danville Schlarman faced off against Hoopeston Area and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Rantoul Township on September 27 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
ARCOLA, IL
Herald & Review

Stanford Olympia ekes out victory against Pleasant Plains 24-15

A sigh of relief filled the air in Stanford Olympia's locker room after a trying 24-15 test with Pleasant Plains at Stanford Olympia High on October 7 in Illinois football action. The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Stanford Olympia through...
STANFORD, IL
Herald & Review

Pritzker, Bailey offer starkly contrasting visions in heated Normal debate

NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, sparred Thursday in their first of two in-person debates ahead of the November election, offering voters starkly contrasting figures — a Chicago billionaire versus a downstate farmer — and visions for the future of the state.
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Central Illinois sees RSV outbreak as 'twindemic' threat looms

DECATUR — Cases of a common childhood respiratory illness are surging in Central Illinois, an unusual start to what could be a severe cold and flu season. Dr. Doug Carlson, medical director at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, said cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have “skyrocketed” in Central Illinois in the last couple weeks.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM

DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday. Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Delmar L. Klebe of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to Laughlin, Nevada. Delmar and Nancy Jackson were married Oct. 7, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church here in Decatur. Delmar retired from the Illinois Power Company after 40 years and Nancy retired from Archer Daniels Midland Company after 23 years.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Grace the Shark becomes Charleston area landmark

CHARLESTON — Early October is when many local homeowners start decorating their lawns with various scary creatures in preparation for Halloween. Rural Charleston resident Pat Goodwin has a head start on that. The retired Charleston fire chief's lawn along Coles County Road 1200E southwest of town is home to Grace the Shark, a 16-foot tall great white that leaps jaws open from a meadow.
CHARLESTON, IL
Herald & Review

Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student

DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Krekel's to open in the former Forsyth Pizza Hut.

FORSYTH — Hungry people in the Forsyth area will have an easier time getting a Krekel's burger. After approval from the village, construction on the future home of a Krekel’s restaurant will be starting soon in the former Pizza Hut on Route 51 in Forsyth. Chad Krekel is...
FORSYTH, IL

