Kate Middleton’s Fashion Evolution Goes From Flirty To Royalty
Kate Middleton’s evolution from university student to working girl to Duchess of Cambridge and then Princess of Wales has been a thing of beauty. As the future queen’s influence and prestige have grown, so has her sense of style. While she’s always known how to put a ’fit together, Middleton has experienced quite the fashion evolution since she first stepped into the public eye in the early ’00s.
Kanye & Khloe Are Feuding Over His IG Posts About Kim & The Kids
On Oct. 3., Kanye West made headlines for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the ongoing controversy has evolved to be about his public disputes with members of the Kardashian family on social media. To recap, Kanye accused Kim...
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 4, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. As a supermodel and a Scorpio, Kendall Jenner has embraced more than one massively dramatic style transformation. Whether it’s changing up her hair for the runway or getting rid of her brows for the 2022 Met Gala, she is always down to switch up her look. But(t), if you think a massive scorpion a** tat is a bit inconvenient for a professional model, then you would be correct. READ MORE.
Halsey's about-face Halloween 2022 Makeup Is Bloody Good
With Halloween less than a month away, it’s time to start nailing down your ‘fit for the frightful occasion. Whether you plan to go all out with an elaborate costume or get ghoulish using only makeup, there’s prep to be done to ensure you look your spookiest. Even if your costume isn’t 100% beauty product-based (although you can create some dope Halloween looks with makeup alone), chances are you’ll probably need at least one or two products to put the finishing touch on your Halloween look. That’s why about-face, Halsey’s beauty brand has launched the Scare Minimum, a new drop featuring two limited-edition Halloween makeup sets.
Lil Nas X's Concert Outfits By Disco Daddy Use 2 Million Rhinestones
Vincent Michael Braccia, the artist behind Lil Nas X’s rhinestone-studded tour ‘fits, is just as effervescent as his fashion moniker, Disco Daddy, suggests. After starting his brand in 2020, he’s made a name for himself “stoning” costumes for some of music’s biggest names. Braccia’s creations, worn by Lizzo, Joe Jonas, and Doja Cat, can include up to 500,000 rhinestones each, according to the designer, and weigh up to 20 pounds. While designing a ‘fit, he’s been known to buy up all the rhinestones in the country, forcing him to find international suppliers. Creating Disco Daddy designs is always a wild ride, and Lil Nas X’s tour ‘fits were no exception. In an exclusive conversation with Elite Daily, Braccia breaks down how he turned 2 million loose rhinestones into some of the world’s coolest tour looks for one of music’s biggest baddies.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Chrome Gem Nail Art Is An Ode To Excess
Nail art has had a quiet fall. Fall’s biggest nail trends have been decidedly on the muted side after summer’s most viral mani, glazed doughnut nails aka chrome nails, set a slightly subdued trending tone. With variations of chrome and metallic manicures reigning supreme, the vibe has been quite minimalistic. However, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s latest mani just might change the game. Her recent chrome gem nail art throws minimalism out the window.
Gigi Reportedly Has Her “Walls Up” With Leo
The possibility of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio being together still feels like a fever dream, but it sounds like they’re really hitting it off. Rumors of their unexpected romance started in early September, about a week after DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone (aka his girlfriend of four years). Since then, the duo has been spotted out together several times, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet — not that I blame them. Both of their love lives are kinda complicated. Lest we forget that “Leo only dates 25-year-olds” jokes or Hadid and Zayn Malik’s messy breakup in October 2021. Really, considering these A-listers’ relationship history, it only makes sense that Hadid reportedly has her “walls up” with DiCaprio.
