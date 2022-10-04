Vincent Michael Braccia, the artist behind Lil Nas X’s rhinestone-studded tour ‘fits, is just as effervescent as his fashion moniker, Disco Daddy, suggests. After starting his brand in 2020, he’s made a name for himself “stoning” costumes for some of music’s biggest names. Braccia’s creations, worn by Lizzo, Joe Jonas, and Doja Cat, can include up to 500,000 rhinestones each, according to the designer, and weigh up to 20 pounds. While designing a ‘fit, he’s been known to buy up all the rhinestones in the country, forcing him to find international suppliers. Creating Disco Daddy designs is always a wild ride, and Lil Nas X’s tour ‘fits were no exception. In an exclusive conversation with Elite Daily, Braccia breaks down how he turned 2 million loose rhinestones into some of the world’s coolest tour looks for one of music’s biggest baddies.

