New York, NY – The Audio Engineering Society’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee, in partnership with global built environment consulting firm Arup, is pleased to announce the Diversity in Audio Scholarship. This scholarship will support underrepresented voices in the industry and provide an opportunity for students to connect with and learn from leaders in the profession. “We are proud to partner with AES on this exciting opportunity to support the brightest minds. Through this scholarship we will continue to advance our shared goals of increased equity, diversity and inclusion within our industry. AES has our commitment, and we are looking forward to meeting our future leaders,” says Nathan Blum, Associate Principal and Acoustics, AV, Theatre and Experience Design Leader at Arup.The recipients of the scholarship will be invited to attend the international AES New York 2022 Convention, where they will have the opportunity to experience the full range of learning and development opportunities offered throughout the event. Two students will each receive $2,000 toward travel, accommodations and costs associated with attending the convention. A professional from Arup’s Audiovisual team will accompany the scholarship recipients to offer support throughout the event, as well as mentorship and career guidance.

