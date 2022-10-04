ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date

Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadmap#Video Game#Projekt Red#Projekt Ir#Codenamed Orion#Cdpr
TechRadar

It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster

I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Here's Everything Coming To GeForce NOW For October

As the first Thursday of October, NVIDIA is sharing its entire list of games for GeForce NOW this month. It obviously isn’t giving dates for every single title’s arrival on the service. But it does give the breakdown of what games to expect. And at that point it’s just a waiting game to see when things pop up. At the very least, this serves as a good way to get excited for what’s to come. And it might even help you decide whether or not to purchase a certain game.
VIDEO GAMES
ohmymag.co.uk

This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000

Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts

Spotify has been putting a ton of effort into the podcast industry, and this is why it’s a major platform for it. While things seemed to be going up for the streaming service, that might no longer be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off staff.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available

The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Stars Launches with Full Games, PS Store Credit as Rewards

After announcing recently the full details of PlayStation Stars, Sony officially rolled out the rewards program this week in North America and South America. Through this program, PlayStation users can get rewarded for things that they were probably going to do anyway such as playing or purchasing different games. Some of the rewards are less incentivizing and include things like digital collectibles (that aren't NFTs, Sony has specified) while other options include full games or credit on the PlayStation Store to fund your next purchases.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy