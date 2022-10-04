Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
Digital Trends
Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed — and it’s arriving very soon
Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline game in the long-running racing game series. Need for Speed Unbound will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. This game leaked a few days ago ahead of EA’s official reveal.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
TechRadar
It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster
I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
Android Headlines
Here's Everything Coming To GeForce NOW For October
As the first Thursday of October, NVIDIA is sharing its entire list of games for GeForce NOW this month. It obviously isn’t giving dates for every single title’s arrival on the service. But it does give the breakdown of what games to expect. And at that point it’s just a waiting game to see when things pop up. At the very least, this serves as a good way to get excited for what’s to come. And it might even help you decide whether or not to purchase a certain game.
EW.com
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
ohmymag.co.uk
This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000
Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
AXE: X-Men shows one mutant is powerful enough to take on the Celestial alone
'Omega level' may not be enough to describe this level of power
Android Headlines
Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts
Spotify has been putting a ton of effort into the podcast industry, and this is why it’s a major platform for it. While things seemed to be going up for the streaming service, that might no longer be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off staff.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Google throws Velma from ‘Scooby-Doo’ a coming-out party on all of our screens
The LGBTQ-friendly company has a small surprise for those searching for news of the character from the beloved animated series “Scooby-Doo.”
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
ComicBook
PlayStation Stars Launches with Full Games, PS Store Credit as Rewards
After announcing recently the full details of PlayStation Stars, Sony officially rolled out the rewards program this week in North America and South America. Through this program, PlayStation users can get rewarded for things that they were probably going to do anyway such as playing or purchasing different games. Some of the rewards are less incentivizing and include things like digital collectibles (that aren't NFTs, Sony has specified) while other options include full games or credit on the PlayStation Store to fund your next purchases.
'It felt fantastic'—The day MMO devs identified item-dupers and burned everything they owned to ash
One programmer's quest to make Honesty a real virtue.
Halo Infinite According To Reports, 343 Industries Has Decided To Stop Using Its Creative Engine And Instead Use Unreal Engine Going Forward
It has been rumored that Halo Infinite, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo 4 developer 343 Industries would switch to using Unreal Engine instead of its proprietary game engine. All 343’s most recent titles, including Halo Infinite, were developed on the Slipspace engine. Despite this, it appears like 343 Industries...
