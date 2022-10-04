Read full article on original website
Robert I. “Bob” Pardoe, 94
Robert I. “Bob” Pardoe, 94, of Marlton, NJ, formerly of Montgomery, passed away on October 1, 2022. Born March 27, 1928, in Kelly Twp., Union County, he was a son of the late Irvin and Hazel (Becher) Pardoe. Bob graduated from Turbotville Lewis Joint High School in 1946....
Julia C. “Julie” Reed, 67
Julia C. “Julie” Reed, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 16, 1954 in Dunmore she was the daughter of the late James M. and Dorothy (Cupp) Reed. Julie proudly served her country in the United States Navy for 24...
Steven Craig “Steve” Boatman, 70
Steven Craig “Steve” Boatman, 70, of Picture Rocks, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1952, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Mary M. (Martinozzi) Boatman. Family and friends were very important to Steve. He loved anything...
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 3rd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , age 94, of Valley View, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Heritage Mills Personal Care Center, Tower City. She was born on Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Rough And Ready, a daughter of the late Samuel Long and the late...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
Country Cupboard restaurant site to be demolished
Once a hallmark of Lewisburg, the Country Cupboard Restaurant & Shops will soon be demolished. Demolition is set to begin Oct. 11 at the site located along Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to Evangelical Community Hospital, the buyer of the restaurant site. “We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of...
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
The former County Cupboard restaurant will be demolished. Owners aren’t sure what’s next
Work could begin as soon as next week.
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
