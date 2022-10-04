Read full article on original website
Julia C. “Julie” Reed, 67
Julia C. “Julie” Reed, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 16, 1954 in Dunmore she was the daughter of the late James M. and Dorothy (Cupp) Reed. Julie proudly served her country in the United States Navy for 24...
Robert I. “Bob” Pardoe, 94
Robert I. “Bob” Pardoe, 94, of Marlton, NJ, formerly of Montgomery, passed away on October 1, 2022. Born March 27, 1928, in Kelly Twp., Union County, he was a son of the late Irvin and Hazel (Becher) Pardoe. Bob graduated from Turbotville Lewis Joint High School in 1946....
Rachel E. Camp, 32
Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
Steven Craig “Steve” Boatman, 70
Steven Craig “Steve” Boatman, 70, of Picture Rocks, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1952, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Mary M. (Martinozzi) Boatman. Family and friends were very important to Steve. He loved anything...
Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm, 81
Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm, 81, of Castanea passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven. Born March 12, 1941 in Mill Hall, he was a son of the late Ardell and Elizabeth Beightol Grimm. Ronnie was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School.
Jose A. Rodriguez, 95
Jose A. Rodriguez, 95, of Flemington, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Susque-View Home, Lock Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 and will be announced when completed.
