Steven Craig “Steve” Boatman, 70, of Picture Rocks, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. Born April 17, 1952, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Mary M. (Martinozzi) Boatman. Family and friends were very important to Steve. He loved anything...

PICTURE ROCKS, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO