A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hudson Valley home 30 minutes from Manhattan asks $1.5M
Photos courtesy of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty. A well-preserved mid-century prefab home in New York designed by prolific architect Frank Lloyd Wright hit the market this week. Surrounded by woods in the Hudson Valley hamlet of Blauvelt, the “Socrates Zaferiou House” was designed by Wright in a variation of his trademark Usonian style. Asking $1,525,000, the single-family home features a flat roof, L-shaped open floor plan, asymmetrical forms, and large windows to bring the outside in.
This Lower East Side bar was ranked best in the U.S.
On this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Bars, announced during a ceremony in Barcelona this week, New York City leads with six bars, more than any other city in the world, including two making the top 10. The Lower East Side’s Double Chicken Please ranked sixth in the world, and the best in North America, and was given the highest new entry award. Katana Kitten, which serves Japanese-inspired drinks and fare in the West Village, came ninth.
