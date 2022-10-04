On this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Bars, announced during a ceremony in Barcelona this week, New York City leads with six bars, more than any other city in the world, including two making the top 10. The Lower East Side’s Double Chicken Please ranked sixth in the world, and the best in North America, and was given the highest new entry award. Katana Kitten, which serves Japanese-inspired drinks and fare in the West Village, came ninth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO