ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jury Selection starts Tuesday in the Trial of the woman charged in the crash that killed Colin McGrath

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFuKF_0iLdqAbh00

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a driver charged in a crash that killed two-year-old Colin McGrath back in 2018.

Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the July 25, 2018 crash. Casey was driving a Toyota Prius on East Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. when prosecutors say she failed to yield to a van on L Street. The van ended up on the sidewalk hitting McGrath who was in a stroller walking with his caretaker and his four-year-old sister who was also injured.

The trial will be held at Suffolk Superior Court.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hyannisnews.com

YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT

WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Mcgrath
CBS Boston

Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court

REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.  
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Toyota Prius#Caretaker#Violent Crime#East Sixth#Suffolk Superior Court
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy