Jury Selection starts Tuesday in the Trial of the woman charged in the crash that killed Colin McGrath

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a driver charged in a crash that killed two-year-old Colin McGrath back in 2018.

Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the July 25, 2018 crash. Casey was driving a Toyota Prius on East Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. when prosecutors say she failed to yield to a van on L Street. The van ended up on the sidewalk hitting McGrath who was in a stroller walking with his caretaker and his four-year-old sister who was also injured.

The trial will be held at Suffolk Superior Court.