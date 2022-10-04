NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related
thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Packers vs. Giants in London: 12 stats about the NFL International Series
Back in 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game outside the U.S. as part of the NFL International Series. The series started with games in London, expanded to Mexico a decade later, and on November 13 this season will play its first game in Munich, Germany (Seattle vs. Tampa Bay).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks
The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Excited About London
“Coaches are creatures of habit, even more than players. Anytime there’s a minute adjustment to the schedule, it throws them all out of whack,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, his eyes practically popping out of their sockets to exaggerate his point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs off the field after the Indianapolis Colts are defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Giants Defense
The Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in London on Sunday. Their defense will be a challenge, Aaron Rodgers says.
NFL Week 5 Preview: Packers Will Edge The Giants
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Giants and Packers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
663
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0