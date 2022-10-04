Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

What was once thought to be the rematch of the year heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday

The rematch of the year? How about just a rematch after a sluggish start from Texas A&M this fall?

Despite one team failing to meet its standard, few games will be as intense as Texas A&M and Alabama . All bets are off when the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the top-ranked Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC).

Nick Saban was finally on the losing side of a matchup against an assistant. Jimbo Fisher, his first protege, broke the streak of the master taking on the student in a 41-38 victory at home . To make matters worse, the Crimson Tide lost to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2007, breaking a 100-game win streak.

Saban doesn't lose twice to the same team. Since arriving at Alabama, he's only suffered back-to-back losses by the same opponent twice all-time; once coming against LSU (2010-11) and later Ole Miss (2014-15). After comments from Saban and Fisher on their respective recruiting classes , there's more fuel to the fire.

Saban all but said the Aggies "bought" the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022. Fisher responded by stating he was "done" with his former boss. If that wasn't enough, both programs could be entering the week undefeated with a chance to cement their place as the leaders of the SEC West.

Since the argument, Fisher and Saban have made up behind closed doors. In the public eye, the Tide has looked like perennial contenders to win the College Football Playoff, while the Aggies might not even make a bowl game .

Currently, A&M's offense ranks dead-last among SEC teams in total offense (334.4 yards per game) and scoring (21.8 points per game.) Meanwhile, Alabama ranks second in nearly every offensive category, trailing only red hot Tennessee.

Can A&M become the third program to ever create a losing streak for Saban?

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Record: 5-0 (2-0 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 183-25 in 15 seasons as the Crimson Tide's head coach

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning Offensive Starters: 6

Alabama revamped its offensive line with younger players to replace Evan Neal and Chris Owens. Luckily, both sophomore J.C. Latham and junior Javion Cohen have starting reps under their belt. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen has filled in well at left tackle.

Initially, it was expected that Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell would be x-factors to the passing attack. Harell has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury while Burton is more of a red zone target than a vertical option. Meanwhile, junior Traeshon Holden leads the Tide in yards (228) and touchdowns (40, while ranking fourth in yards per reception (14.1).

Second-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has built off his 13-2 season as a passer. Currently, Alabama is averaging 48.4 points per game, fourth-most in the nation.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Bryce Young* OR Jalen Milroe

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR (Z) TraeShon Holden

WR (X) Jermaine Burton

WR (H) Kobe Prentice

TE (Y) Cameron Latu*

LT Tyler Steen

LG Javion Cohen

C Seth McLaughlin*

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.*

RT JC Latham*

*- denotes returning starter

Returning Defensive Starters: 7

Defensively, it feels as if Alabama is susceptible to the big play. While the Tide currently ranks No. 1 among all SEC programs in total defense, they all have allowed far too many explosive plays downfield.

Alabama allowed Texas to total 371 yards of offense in a 20-19 victory at Memorial-Royal Stadium. Last week at Razorbacks Stadium, the Tide allowed Arkansas to total 198 rushing yards and averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.

Currently, Alabama has only recorded 15 sacks. Will Anderson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has registered five. Inside linebacker Jaylen Moody has registered two and leads the team in tackles with 33 stops.

The one area the Tide hasn't regressed? Scoring. Currently, Pete Golding's unit ranks fifth in scoring defense, holding opponents to 11 points per game.

Projected Defensive Starters:

DL - Tim Smith

DL - DJ Dale*

DL- Byron Young

OLB - Will Anderson*

OLB - Dallas Turner*

ILB - Henry To’oTo’o*

ILB - Jaylen Moody

CB - Eli Ricks OR Terrion Arnold

CB - Kool Aid-McKinstry

S - DeMarco Hellams*

S - Jordan Battle*

STAR - Brian Branch OR Malachi Moore*

*- denotes returning starter

