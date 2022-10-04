ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN1wM_0iLdpQWI00

KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy.

The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qaaj2_0iLdpQWI00
These KFC wraps are making their way back to the menu at select Atlanta stores Credit: KFC

The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the item from their menu in 2014.

The missing wraps will no longer lead to customer heartbreak because KFC is reintroducing them this week.

Today, the wraps are available in three different versions: coleslaw with a chicken tender, macaroni and cheese with a chicken tender, and a classic chicken wrap

These are all snack-sized and available for $3.

Where can you find KFC's wraps?

To the disappointment of many customers, the Twister Wraps will only be available in selected markets as part of KFC’s pilot program for the entree.

At first, KFC is only targeting a few chains in the Atlanta area to bring back the beloved fried chicken favorite.

They now will bear the name, “Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps.”

The return to the menu marks a point in time in which many Americans are looking for snack foods.

Snack on this

With remote or modified schedules, snacks have become a successful menu option.

These new offerings are also easily eaten on the go.

McDonald’s also recently removed snack wraps from its menu, meaning KFC could be able to draw in a greater number of customers seeking this out.

As quick service restaurants compete, many are introducing new menu items in hopes of creating enough buzz to drive customers into the restaurants.

KFC is no outlier.

It’s already launched two new products this year: a new snacking type of chicken nugget and a limited edition plant-based chicken nugget.

The plant-based edition “elevated the brand and boosted relevance,” KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said.

If the new KFC wraps garner enough traction in pilot stores, they will likely enter a nationwide launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA6ns_0iLdpQWI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1lFr_0iLdpQWI00

One customer found a stack of cash under her KFC order to much surprise.

Plus, The U.S. Sun reports on the secret ingredient that makes KFC’s seasoning so iconic.

Comments / 14

Narkita Huff
2d ago

kfc sucks. they need to bring back the wedges and toss them fries. Also the original chicken tenders taste so much better than these crispy ones. I could care less about thus twister

Reply
5
Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfc Chicken#Snacks#After Eight#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#The Twister Wraps#Americans#Mcdonald
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?

Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item

Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
798K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy