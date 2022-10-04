KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch

KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy.

The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s.

These KFC wraps are making their way back to the menu at select Atlanta stores Credit: KFC

The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the item from their menu in 2014.

The missing wraps will no longer lead to customer heartbreak because KFC is reintroducing them this week.

Today, the wraps are available in three different versions: coleslaw with a chicken tender, macaroni and cheese with a chicken tender, and a classic chicken wrap

These are all snack-sized and available for $3.

Where can you find KFC's wraps?

To the disappointment of many customers, the Twister Wraps will only be available in selected markets as part of KFC’s pilot program for the entree.

At first, KFC is only targeting a few chains in the Atlanta area to bring back the beloved fried chicken favorite.

They now will bear the name, “Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps.”

The return to the menu marks a point in time in which many Americans are looking for snack foods.

Snack on this

With remote or modified schedules, snacks have become a successful menu option.

These new offerings are also easily eaten on the go.

McDonald’s also recently removed snack wraps from its menu, meaning KFC could be able to draw in a greater number of customers seeking this out.

As quick service restaurants compete, many are introducing new menu items in hopes of creating enough buzz to drive customers into the restaurants.

KFC is no outlier.

It’s already launched two new products this year: a new snacking type of chicken nugget and a limited edition plant-based chicken nugget.

The plant-based edition “elevated the brand and boosted relevance,” KFC’s parent company Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said.

If the new KFC wraps garner enough traction in pilot stores, they will likely enter a nationwide launch.

