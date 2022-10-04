ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

College Football News

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Pitt (3-2), Virginia Tech (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment

Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pcpatriot.com

Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse

This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
voiceofmotown.com

The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wchstv.com

Wild Appalachia: Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory, at nearly 4,000 feet, towers above the valleys below in Monroe County. The view showcases West Virginia on one side and Virginia on the other. The views, along with the hike along the Allegheny Trail, makes the area a great...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
SALEM, VA
Lootpress

Genesis Rail Services announces it’s closing its Bluefield location

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a news release, Genesis Rail Services will permanently close its Bluefield, WV location. Geneses Rail employees received a notice that the location at 1185 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, WV, will be closing permanently, effective January 31, 2023. The company wrote that after careful consideration, the decision was made to meet their business’s current and future operational needs.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours

ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
ROANOKE, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
