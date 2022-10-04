Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-3; Pittsburgh 3-2 An ACC battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
College Football News
Pitt vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Pitt (3-2), Virginia Tech (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
247Sports
'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment
Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Pry talks Bryce Duke, other freshmen redshirt status
Throughout five games this fall, Virginia Tech has played 11 true freshmen, including running back Bryce Duke and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos, both of which have played in all five contests and have forfeited the opportunity to take a redshirt during their first year on campus. On Tuesday, Virginia Tech...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
pcpatriot.com
Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse
This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
wchstv.com
Wild Appalachia: Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory, at nearly 4,000 feet, towers above the valleys below in Monroe County. The view showcases West Virginia on one side and Virginia on the other. The views, along with the hike along the Allegheny Trail, makes the area a great...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Genesis Rail Services announces it’s closing its Bluefield location
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a news release, Genesis Rail Services will permanently close its Bluefield, WV location. Geneses Rail employees received a notice that the location at 1185 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, WV, will be closing permanently, effective January 31, 2023. The company wrote that after careful consideration, the decision was made to meet their business’s current and future operational needs.
Pittsburgh restaurant owner closes up shop due to post-COVID labor shortages, moves to Montana
Pittsburgh cafe owner Ray Mikesell blamed the pandemic after he was forced to close his restaurant, citing the labor shortage and other economic challenges
WSLS
Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours
ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Craftsmen’s Fall Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival runs this Friday through Sunday. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across the nation showcase their talents, trends, and creations at this free event that includes pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, clothing, furniture, home décor, specialty foods and more.
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
WDBJ7.com
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
