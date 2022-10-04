ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pets rescued from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

PAWS Chicago volunteers drove to shelters in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. They picked up 50 homeless pets displaced by the hurricane.

The shelters in Florida asked PAWS to return to help with a second wave of overcrowding.

