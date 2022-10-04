ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
State
South Carolina State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Z107.3

Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A Halloween Party October 22nd

A big day of Halloween themed fun is coming up in Bangor!. At Maine discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
Z107.3

Season 13 of HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Heads to Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts

One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home" hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple, a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams and call on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes and for the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#National Be Nice Day#The Thomas Hill Standpipe
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
MILFORD, ME
Z107.3

New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open

The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

Hampden Academy Music Students Want to Throw Things At You To Raise Money

Is it possible I'm one of the only people who never saw Dodgeball?. I have friends that quote the movie all the time, and say it's one of the funniest movies of all time. And that may be true... But generally, I've never been very sporty, so I guessed I missed the appeal. The last time I distinctly remember playing it in junior high, my glasses fell off my face when I got hit with a ball, and then I immediately stepped on them. So no fond memories over here.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Z107.3

Ghostport 2022 Is Coming To Bucksport October 29

Get ready for a scary good time in Boogie Bucksport!. This is such an exciting time of year. Fall truly is the best, because there are so many Halloween-themed events that take place all across the state of Maine, and there is no place that makes you think of all things spooky, like the town of Bucksport!
BUCKSPORT, ME
Z107.3

Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson

A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review

When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy