Law

abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Is Learning Exchange Rates Are A Bitch

Some firms (Gibson Dunn, McDermott Will & Emery) establish their U.K. pay scale in pounds, without being linked to the dollar and the Cravath pay scale which dominates the U.S. offices. But there are other international firms that link their U.K. salaries to the U.S. Cravath scale, and deal with conversion rates.
CoinDesk

Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits

The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
VISTA.Today

Berwyn Firm Ranks Among CNBC’s Top-Rated Financial Advisory Firms of 2022

Berwyn-based Kistler-Tiffany Advisors is one of the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2022, according to the fourth annual CNBC FA 100 ranking. The ranking recognizes advisory firms that assist their clients in successfully navigating their financial lives. The ranking was determined using a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC and AccuPoint Solutions. Several key factors included the number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, total assets under management, and total accounts under management.
multifamilybiz.com

Hudson Valley Property Group Closes Its Second Affordable Housing Preservation Fund With $292 Million in Capital Commitments

NEW YORK, NY - Hudson Valley Property Group (HVPG), a leading, national affordable housing preservation company, announced it has completed the final close for its second real estate private equity fund. HVPG raised $292,420,000 in capital commitments, $42 million more than its $250 million target, from a broad range of institutional investors, including family offices, banks, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, healthcare companies, registered investment advisors and museums.
PYMNTS

Tiger Global Looks to Raise $6B for New Fund to Invest in Startups

Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
PYMNTS

Fed Tightens Rules on Card-Not-Present Debit Transactions

The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors said Monday (Oct, 3) that it was officially ending so-called network exclusivity and would instead require all debit card issuers to enable merchants to pick from at least two unaffiliated payment card networks. In a statement, the Fed noted that the final language...
The Associated Press

Alternative Investment Professionals See Inflation as Their Biggest Business Challenge in the Next 12 Months

Inflation and recession woes are here to stay for the alternative investment industry, according to a new survey from advisory and accounting firm EisnerAmper. The annual survey, which was conducted during EisnerAmper’s 7 th Annual Alternative Investment Summit, revealed that nearly three-quarters (74%) of alternative investment professionals believe the United States is already in a recession or will enter one by the end of the year. Along with inflation, geopolitical concerns and escalating regulatory scrutiny/compliance obligations were named as top business challenges alternative investors will face over the next year.
The Associated Press

GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
Axios

Crypto prime brokerage lacks teeth without lending

Just as the prime brokerage business in crypto was starting to see some traction, the rug was pulled out from under it. Why it matters: For the crypto market to go from a trillion to "trillions," it needs prime brokerage — the business that facilitates sophisticated trading and draws the Big Money crowd, like hedge funds.
abovethelaw.com

Law Firm Merger Activity Expected To Increase Thanks To Recession Fears

We expect to see additional mergers announced in Q4 (although some may not be effective until 2023), and robust activity into next year. — An excerpt from the latest Fairfax Associates report on law firm mergers in 2022, as detailed in the American Lawyer. The report notes that law firm mergers remain below average, with 37 total mergers through 2022. Kristin Stark, a law firm consultant and principal at Fairfax, explained that recessions can help firms open up to merger possibilities when they perhaps weren’t as receptive beforehand. “There’s a lot of good reasons why firms start to explore mergers in a recession,” she said.
The Associated Press

Clubspeed and Escapology Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Escapology, the world’s largest escape room business with 60+ locations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005021/en/ Escapology has more than 60 venues across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. (Photo: Business Wire)
invezz.com

Airbnb is on track to becoming the ‘largest western travel platform’

Bernstein initiates Airbnb stock at "outperform" and sees upside to $143. Analyst Richard Clarke says vacation rental company will see a record Q3. Shares of Airbnb are currently trading over 40% below their YTD high. Airbnb Inc (NASADQ: ABNB) at the current stock price is an opportunity to own “one...
