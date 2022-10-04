We expect to see additional mergers announced in Q4 (although some may not be effective until 2023), and robust activity into next year. — An excerpt from the latest Fairfax Associates report on law firm mergers in 2022, as detailed in the American Lawyer. The report notes that law firm mergers remain below average, with 37 total mergers through 2022. Kristin Stark, a law firm consultant and principal at Fairfax, explained that recessions can help firms open up to merger possibilities when they perhaps weren’t as receptive beforehand. “There’s a lot of good reasons why firms start to explore mergers in a recession,” she said.

