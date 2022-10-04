Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO