ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Monday Holiday Closures For Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Some government offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All federal government offices are closed Monday and mail will not be delivered. The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is closed Monday along with Idaho state government offices.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

2nd Street Revamped in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - In June 2022, the City of Clarkston’s Public Works Department began a project to preserve and upgrade 2nd Street near the East Side of Clarkston High School. To fund this almost $900,000 project, the City of Clarkston partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation. The state was able to provide $747,680 for the project through a Surface Transportation Program Grant and federal local program funds.
CLARKSTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk River, ID
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
Palouse, WA
Government
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Day School collecting for a community-focused kids’ winter gear swap

The Moscow Day School is collecting gently used children’s winter gear for a community exchange November 5th at the 1912 Center during the first Winter Market of the season. The exchange will be open to all community members, free of charge, with attendees encouraged to “bring an item, take an item.”
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Burn This#The U S Forest Service
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Search and rescue mission underway for man in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is conducting a search and rescue mission for a 40-year-old man who walked away from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain and hasn't returned. SCSO received a call about the missing man on the evening of Oct. 5 and launched the...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pullmanradio.com

Temporary Colton Library Closure

The Colton Library was the recipient of a grant of $10,000 for improvements to the library from The Meter Foundation. Starting on Monday, the Colton Library will be closed for painting and carpet replacement. The library expects to re-open its regular hours from 2:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday October 27th.
COLTON, WA
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise

Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Any bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plane to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Harvest Fest in downtown Garfield this Saturday

The Community of Garfield Association invites the community to Harvest Fest this Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Downtown Garfield. There will be live music featuring Aaron Kelly Rage and the Triple B, food, basketball, old cars, and a movie for kids.
GARFIELD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy