As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

