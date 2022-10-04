Read full article on original website
mmm-online.com
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG adds Joseph Leveque to board of directors
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG announced it’s adding Joseph Leveque to its board of directors. Leveque is currently president, chief medical officer and a board member of Medikine. He brings over a decade of experience in immuno-oncology therapeutics. Previously, he served as EVP and CMO at Mirati Therapeutics and held the...
mmm-online.com
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
mmm-online.com
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals names Scott Morrison as board member, audit committee chair
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals named Scott Morrison as a member of its board of directors and chair of the audit committee Thursday morning. Morrison, who has served in various leadership roles at Ernst & Young over the past 20 years, also serves on the board of several other healthcare companies. These include...
mmm-online.com
Imre names Neera Chaudhary CEO
Imre has hired Neera Chaudhary as CEO, effective September 21. Chaudhary, reporting to Imre’s board of directors, replaced Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. Imre remains a member of the board of directors, also serving as executive chairman. As Imre’s top executive, Chaudhary aims to drive growth, organically...
mmm-online.com
Harpoon Therapeutics chooses Luke Walker as CMO
Harpoon Therapeutics appointed Luke Walker, MD, as chief medical officer Tuesday morning. The clinical-stage immunotherapy company said Walker will lead clinical development strategy for the company and report to CEO Julie Eastland. Walker began his tenure Monday. “Harpoon has multiple ongoing clinical programs with product candidates which have demonstrated meaningful...
mmm-online.com
Former Syneos chief Tim Pantello assumes CEO role at Relevate
Relevate Health has tapped highly regarded pharma vet Tim Pantello as CEO. He replaces company co-founder Jeff Spanbauer, who becomes chairman of the Relevate board of directors. Pantello, who most recently served as global president of Syneos Health Communications, has held leadership posts at PwC, Digitas Health, Tribal DDB and...
mmm-online.com
Avel eCare promotes Kelly Rhone to new chief medical officer
Clinician-to-clinician telehealth company Avel eCare announced it has promoted Kelly Rhone to chief medical officer. Rhone originally joined Avel in 2012 as medical director of emergency medicine and has served as interim CMO since April. Rhone is also an associate professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of...
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
AstraZeneca and its subsidiary Alexion struck a deal to acquire gene therapy biotech LogicBio for 667% premium. LogicBio brings its GeneRide technology and genomic medicine experience to Alexion. (Endpoints News) The U.S. Supreme Court denied Biogen’s bid to reinstate a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Biogen previously sued...
Why Provention Bio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
Provention Bio Inc PRVB shares are trading higher by 20.6% to $5.97 Thursday morning after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. What Else?. Provention says the company receives $20 million nonrefundable payment granting...
getnews.info
Autoimmune Hepatitis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Kezar Life Sciences (zetomipzomib), Novartis, Roche, Iltoo Pharma, CytoDyn, Parvus
As per DelveInsight, the Autoimmune Hepatitis Therapeutics Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. Globally, about 40+ key pharma...
Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?
One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?
healio.com
Benefits of aficamten on obstructive HCM symptom burden, QoL sustained at 6 months
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Aficamten was associated with sustained improvement in patient-reported symptom burden and quality of life at 6 months when used to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a speaker reported. Treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) with aficamten (Cytokinetics), a novel selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, was associated with...
mmm-online.com
HH&Y names Paul Pfleiderer as president of Havas Life New York
Havas Health & You announced Tuesday that Paul Pfleiderer has been appointed as president of Havas Life New York. Pfleiderer is an industry veteran who most recently served as U.S. Managing Partner at TBWA\WorldHealth. He started his new role on Monday and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denis Henry.
mmm-online.com
Novo Nordisk scoops up Ventus’ lead NLRP3 drug candidate for $70M
Novo Nordisk announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive development and license agreement for $70 million with Ventus Therapeutics for its NLRP3 inhibitor program. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the NLRP3 inhibitor program for several diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as chronic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic conditions.
mmm-online.com
Genentech aims to boost interest in biotech careers with Futurelab+ educational initiative
Genentech recently launched Futurelab+, a $10 million expansion of its existing educational initiative to boost interest in students around career opportunities in the biotech sector. As part of Futurelab+, a free, open-source curriculum emphasizing biotech and lessons that reiterate lessons related to health equity and inclusive clinical research is available...
getnews.info
Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
mmm-online.com
‘A chance to build’: Leo Tarkovsky details his move to Fingerpaint Group
Fingerpaint has been on a buying spree over the last year-and-a-half, adding a half-dozen companies since taking on equity partner Knox Lane in December 2020. Its latest pick up, Parsons Medical Communications, was announced just last week. Fingerpaint’s 2021 revenue rose to $135 million from $85 million in 2020, according to the 2022 MM+M Agency 100.
getnews.info
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Taiho Oncology (LYTGOBI/futibatinib), GENFIT (GNS5611), Basilea (Derazantinib)
As per DelveInsight, the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market size shall increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and intense research and development (R&D) activities by pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutics segment. As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 20+ key pharma and biotech companies are...
getnews.info
Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology
DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
