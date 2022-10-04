Read full article on original website
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG adds Joseph Leveque to board of directors
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG announced it’s adding Joseph Leveque to its board of directors. Leveque is currently president, chief medical officer and a board member of Medikine. He brings over a decade of experience in immuno-oncology therapeutics. Previously, he served as EVP and CMO at Mirati Therapeutics and held the...
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
Autoimmune Hepatitis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Kezar Life Sciences (zetomipzomib), Novartis, Roche, Iltoo Pharma, CytoDyn, Parvus
As per DelveInsight, the Autoimmune Hepatitis Therapeutics Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. Globally, about 40+ key pharma...
Michael Sloan jumps from JPA Health to BRG Communications
BRG Communications recently named Michael Sloan as its first-ever COO. Sloan most recently served as COO at JPA Health, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree. He left the agency over the summer. Prior to his stint at JPA, Sloan held leadership positions at Ogilvy, Edelman and Ketchum, where he first worked alongside BRG CEO Jane Barwis.
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
AstraZeneca and its subsidiary Alexion struck a deal to acquire gene therapy biotech LogicBio for 667% premium. LogicBio brings its GeneRide technology and genomic medicine experience to Alexion. (Endpoints News) The U.S. Supreme Court denied Biogen’s bid to reinstate a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Biogen previously sued...
Imre names Neera Chaudhary CEO
Imre has hired Neera Chaudhary as CEO, effective September 21. Chaudhary, reporting to Imre’s board of directors, replaced Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. Imre remains a member of the board of directors, also serving as executive chairman. As Imre’s top executive, Chaudhary aims to drive growth, organically...
Avel eCare promotes Kelly Rhone to new chief medical officer
Clinician-to-clinician telehealth company Avel eCare announced it has promoted Kelly Rhone to chief medical officer. Rhone originally joined Avel in 2012 as medical director of emergency medicine and has served as interim CMO since April. Rhone is also an associate professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of...
Novo Nordisk scoops up Ventus’ lead NLRP3 drug candidate for $70M
Novo Nordisk announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive development and license agreement for $70 million with Ventus Therapeutics for its NLRP3 inhibitor program. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the NLRP3 inhibitor program for several diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as chronic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals names Scott Morrison as board member, audit committee chair
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals named Scott Morrison as a member of its board of directors and chair of the audit committee Thursday morning. Morrison, who has served in various leadership roles at Ernst & Young over the past 20 years, also serves on the board of several other healthcare companies. These include...
Why Provention Bio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
Provention Bio Inc PRVB shares are trading higher by 20.6% to $5.97 Thursday morning after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. What Else?. Provention says the company receives $20 million nonrefundable payment granting...
Genentech aims to boost interest in biotech careers with Futurelab+ educational initiative
Genentech recently launched Futurelab+, a $10 million expansion of its existing educational initiative to boost interest in students around career opportunities in the biotech sector. As part of Futurelab+, a free, open-source curriculum emphasizing biotech and lessons that reiterate lessons related to health equity and inclusive clinical research is available...
Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
HH&Y names Paul Pfleiderer as president of Havas Life New York
Havas Health & You announced Tuesday that Paul Pfleiderer has been appointed as president of Havas Life New York. Pfleiderer is an industry veteran who most recently served as U.S. Managing Partner at TBWA\WorldHealth. He started his new role on Monday and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denis Henry.
Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology
DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
Bayer’s Teach Me How to Gummy TikTok targets older audience
While brands typically seek out opportunities on TikTok to reach younger crowds, a recent campaign from Bayer and influencer agency Linqia wants to hone in on the increasingly growing older audience on the platform. The Teach Me How to Gummy campaign launched in the summer of 2021 and targeted the...
Exosome Engineering For The Delivery Of Therapeutic Medications
Exosomes are capable of providing cargoes of protein, and nucleic acid (miRNA, mRNA, DNA). a even small molecules such as metabolites or dyes to kill cancer cells can be a powerful life science research tool. Because of their biocompatibility and safety, exosome engineering has become an extremely important tool for...
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Taiho Oncology (LYTGOBI/futibatinib), GENFIT (GNS5611), Basilea (Derazantinib)
As per DelveInsight, the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market size shall increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and intense research and development (R&D) activities by pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutics segment. As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 20+ key pharma and biotech companies are...
Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca
The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
