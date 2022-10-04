ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
mmm-online.com

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG adds Joseph Leveque to board of directors

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG announced it’s adding Joseph Leveque to its board of directors. Leveque is currently president, chief medical officer and a board member of Medikine. He brings over a decade of experience in immuno-oncology therapeutics. Previously, he served as EVP and CMO at Mirati Therapeutics and held the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mmm-online.com

Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO

Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Autoimmune Hepatitis Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Kezar Life Sciences (zetomipzomib), Novartis, Roche, Iltoo Pharma, CytoDyn, Parvus

As per DelveInsight, the Autoimmune Hepatitis Therapeutics Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. Globally, about 40+ key pharma...
HEALTH
mmm-online.com

Michael Sloan jumps from JPA Health to BRG Communications

BRG Communications recently named Michael Sloan as its first-ever COO. Sloan most recently served as COO at JPA Health, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree. He left the agency over the summer. Prior to his stint at JPA, Sloan held leadership positions at Ogilvy, Edelman and Ketchum, where he first worked alongside BRG CEO Jane Barwis.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Walker
mmm-online.com

Five things for pharma marketers to know: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

AstraZeneca and its subsidiary Alexion struck a deal to acquire gene therapy biotech LogicBio for 667% premium. LogicBio brings its GeneRide technology and genomic medicine experience to Alexion. (Endpoints News) The U.S. Supreme Court denied Biogen’s bid to reinstate a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. Biogen previously sued...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mmm-online.com

Imre names Neera Chaudhary CEO

Imre has hired Neera Chaudhary as CEO, effective September 21. Chaudhary, reporting to Imre’s board of directors, replaced Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. Imre remains a member of the board of directors, also serving as executive chairman. As Imre’s top executive, Chaudhary aims to drive growth, organically...
BUSINESS
mmm-online.com

Avel eCare promotes Kelly Rhone to new chief medical officer

Clinician-to-clinician telehealth company Avel eCare announced it has promoted Kelly Rhone to chief medical officer. Rhone originally joined Avel in 2012 as medical director of emergency medicine and has served as interim CMO since April. Rhone is also an associate professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of...
BUSINESS
mmm-online.com

Novo Nordisk scoops up Ventus’ lead NLRP3 drug candidate for $70M

Novo Nordisk announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive development and license agreement for $70 million with Ventus Therapeutics for its NLRP3 inhibitor program. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the NLRP3 inhibitor program for several diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as chronic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Tumor#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Harpoon Therapeutics#Cascadian Therapeutics
Benzinga

Why Provention Bio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Provention Bio Inc PRVB shares are trading higher by 20.6% to $5.97 Thursday morning after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. What Else?. Provention says the company receives $20 million nonrefundable payment granting...
STOCKS
mmm-online.com

Genentech aims to boost interest in biotech careers with Futurelab+ educational initiative

Genentech recently launched Futurelab+, a $10 million expansion of its existing educational initiative to boost interest in students around career opportunities in the biotech sector. As part of Futurelab+, a free, open-source curriculum emphasizing biotech and lessons that reiterate lessons related to health equity and inclusive clinical research is available...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
getnews.info

Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
mmm-online.com

HH&Y names Paul Pfleiderer as president of Havas Life New York

Havas Health & You announced Tuesday that Paul Pfleiderer has been appointed as president of Havas Life New York. Pfleiderer is an industry veteran who most recently served as U.S. Managing Partner at TBWA\WorldHealth. He started his new role on Monday and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denis Henry.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology

DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
CANCER
mmm-online.com

Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round

Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
BUSINESS
mmm-online.com

Bayer’s Teach Me How to Gummy TikTok targets older audience

While brands typically seek out opportunities on TikTok to reach younger crowds, a recent campaign from Bayer and influencer agency Linqia wants to hone in on the increasingly growing older audience on the platform. The Teach Me How to Gummy campaign launched in the summer of 2021 and targeted the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sciencetimes.com

Exosome Engineering For The Delivery Of Therapeutic Medications

Exosomes are capable of providing cargoes of protein, and nucleic acid (miRNA, mRNA, DNA). a even small molecules such as metabolites or dyes to kill cancer cells can be a powerful life science research tool. Because of their biocompatibility and safety, exosome engineering has become an extremely important tool for...
CANCER
getnews.info

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Taiho Oncology (LYTGOBI/futibatinib), GENFIT (GNS5611), Basilea (Derazantinib)

As per DelveInsight, the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market size shall increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and intense research and development (R&D) activities by pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutics segment. As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 20+ key pharma and biotech companies are...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca

The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy